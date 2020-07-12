Feeding bears puts people, property and bears at risk

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Black bear breeding season peaks from mid-June through July. Male bears will cover large areas while searching for mates. At this same time, the adult female bears will chase off their yearlings so that they may breed again. When they are hungry, they go looking for food. People who feed them by accident or design put themselves, their property and especially the bears at risk.
“All bears, but especially yearlings that are on their own for the first time, will take advantage of easy food sources,” said Colin Carpenter, black bear project leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. “If people do not present bears with easy-to-get food, the bears will continue on their way naturally.”
The unintentional feeding of black bears is something that people can prevent with simple changes in behavior. Many people don’t know it is illegal to feed bears in West Virginia.
“Garbage should be secured in a bear-proof facility and placed out for collection on the morning of pick-up, not the night before,” Carpenter said. “Bears are smart enough to notice the pattern if a banquet of food in plastic trash bins appear on the curb every Sunday night for Monday pickup.”
Limit food odor by sealing scraps in plastic bags before placing them in the trash. Avoid adding meat, fish, dairy products, oil, un-rinsed egg shells, cooked food, or large amounts of fruit to compost piles.
The “easy pickings” of unsecured foods entice bears to overcome their natural fear of humans and raid again. That is typically when WVDNR receives complaints about nuisance bears.
The state’s Urban Black Bear study found that bears were living in and around major urban centers in West Virginia.
“We radio-collared black bears in and around the cities of Beckley, Charleston and Morgantown,” Carpenter said, “and found that these bears are resident animals that spend most of their time within 3 miles of city limits.”
The ready access to human garbage, pet and animal feeders puts the bears at risk. That makes it essential that people properly secure foodstuffs to avoid attracting bears.
Failing to remove food attractants until the bear has become a nuisance will likely lead to the destruction of the bear.
“Capturing and moving bears that have become accustomed to humans is a costly and often ineffective way of addressing the problem, especially when faced with the possibility of merely moving a problem bear from one area to another,” said Carpenter. “Bears are now found in areas where they have been absent for decades and have been reported in all 55 counties. That is why wildlife agencies around the country tell people that ‘a fed bear is a dead bear.’”
