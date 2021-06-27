FAIRMONT — Two researchers from West Virginia University are trying to determine how hatred against a certain group of people can develop even when the two groups have never met.
William Brustein, special assistant to the president for global affairs and an Eberly Family Distinguished Professor of History, was recently awarded a $3,000 fellowship grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council to support his research.
Brustein and fellow WVU history professor Luke Gramith hope to understand how antisemitism can occur in populations where no Jewish residents live.
“I was born right after the Second World War, and so, the history of the holocaust loomed large in our family and from early on, I just wanted to come to a point where I could make sense of what had happened during that period,” said Brustein, who is Jewish.
Brustein and Gramith are looking at three case studies to gain insight on how antisemitism can gain a foothold among groups whose members have never encountered each other. One case involves the election of 1893 in Germany’s Saxony region in which three antisemitic candidates were elected to public office despite there not being any Jewish residents in the region. The second case centers on the 1898 election in Gers, France where five candidates were elected after running on an antisemitic platform.
The third case come from America’s heartland involving the 1938 election in which a pastor ran on a campaign of hate speech.
“The American case is an interesting case because it’s the electoral campaign of Rev. Gerald Winrod from Kansas in the 1938 Republican Primary. And so, in that, he was known as the JayHawk Nazi,” Brustein said. “He was clearly antisemitic and it was known widely, not just in Kansas, but across the U.S.”
In that race, Winrod got more votes than his two fellow Republicans in some counties that had never encountered a Jewish person or had a reason to harbor antisemitism.
Brustein said he selected the three cases because of the demographic aspects they had in common along with the aspect of antisemitism.
“I have chosen within these three regions, two counties that I really focus on in detail, where the counties, if you look at them, are very similar. They border one another, they’re mostly rural, they appear very much like one another. But, in one, the antisemitic platform and candidate did very well, but in the other, they did miserably,” Brustein said.
The grant will allow Brustein to travel to Gers to study historic records, newspapers and other information from the time to help draw conclusions for the research project, which he said, is about 80% complete. When finished, the study will be published as a book titled “Phantom Enemies: Anti‐Semitism Without Jews, Germany, France, and the U.S.”
Brustein said the rise of nativism, nationalism and populism here in the U.S. and in Europe in recent years creates an opportunity to study radical movements and why they are important to remain aware of.
“We really need to understand what motivates individuals to develop such intolerance, such anger, such hatred towards others who they perceive — whether they have religious differences, racial differences, ethnic differences — so, yes, this has really put fire under my work or under me to get this moving forward. No doubt,” Brustein said.
He and Gramith both said preliminary research is pointing to economic downturns and scapegoating are at the root of how antisemitism can spread among groups that have never met Jewish people before.
“A lot of the surge in antisemitism in 1890s Europe and in the 1930s in the United States in Kansas kind of had to do with economic dislocation in the context in which the economy changed rapidly and people felt like they were losing out,” said Gramith, who began working on the research while serving as Brustein’s research assistant. “It became kind of common for them to blame others for their hardship. They became receptive to various forms of scapegoating and that way of thinking.”
When published, the study will be Brustein’s third book on antisemitism, a fact that does not go unnoticed by Brustein’s mentor, Michael Hechter, a Foundation professor of political science at Arizona State University.
Like Brustein, Hechter said Brustein’s work is important today more than ever given the rise in radical movements around the globe.
“If you’re interested in the study of politics, in general, it’s as important to study these things as it would be for an epidemiologist to study COVID-19. In other words, it’s a phenomenon that seems to be spreading and that may have some deleterious effects certainly to democratic societies. So, I would say it’s the threat to democracy that makes this a particularly important subject to look at,” Hechter said.
For Brustein, the research comes from his lifelong quest to understand intolerance. He hopes future readers of the book — which may publish in late 2022 or early 2023 — are moved to find solutions to combat intolerance.
“My hope is always that they will try to understand the sources of intolerance and think about themselves in terms of the prejudice they may have toward the other and to realize that we are 99.9% the same,” Brustein said.
