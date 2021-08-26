CHARLESTON — West Virginia hospitals fear a flood of COVID-19 patients as hospitalizations climb to more than 500 for the first time since January.
Gov. Jim Justice and his pandemic response experts warned Wednesday of climbing numbers and waning vaccinations during their COVID briefing, which was livestreamed on Facebook.
Jim Hoyer, director of West Virginia’s Joint Interagency Task Force, gave a grim outlook going forward as the COVID-19 Delta variant threatens to overcrowd the state’s hospitals. The previous hospitalization peak was 829 statewide in January 2021.
“If we stay on the current path that we are on, we could more than double that [previous peak],” Hoyer said. “Bottom line ... unvaccinated West Virginians are filling up our hospital capacity and taking away the ability of other West Virginians to get hospital care.”
While the previous peak never saw hospitals at over 90% capacity, the worry now is with staffing issues as the environment is different than it was eight months ago, according to Hoyer.
“This trend line is showing ... that we are at a pace that we cannot sustain,” Hoyer said. “Each day those numbers are changing.”
Since Justice’s last briefing on Monday, there have been 20 new COVID deaths and over 1,000 new cases in the state. Hospitalizations are now at 521 and climbing — the highest since January. Of that 521 total, 171 of those patients are in an Intensive Care Unit.
“We know that the overwhelming majority of the people who are hospitalized, in ICUs and the deaths are all unvaccinated,” Justice said. “Maybe not all, but the overwhelming majority. This disease is a killer beyond belief ... it is the most miserable death you can imagine ... gasping for breath.”
Justice said he hopes to retain his stance on allowing local governments to create their own rules on masks and mandates, however, he said he doesn’t know how much longer before he’ll have to step in, calling another mask mandate “almost inevitable.”
“As far as face coverings, we are trying to let local rule stand, but it may be soon that I’m not able to do that,” he said. “But right now, I’m trying to keep us together, but it may very well be we start with schools and move from there.”
As of Aug. 25, 61.8% of West Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and 50% have been fully vaccinated. For true safety from the effects of COVID, one must be fully vaccinated.
Monday, the Pfizer-Biontech COVID vaccine received full, FDA approval. Up until then, the vaccine was being administered under an emergency use authorization allowing it to be distributed until full approval was reached.
Justice hopes that the new approval will encourage the hesitant and cause a bump in vaccine numbers. He reported that 6,100 people have been vaccinated since Monday’s briefing.
“But the bottom line is this — we don’t need 6,100 people getting doses today, we need 26,100 people or more getting their vaccination,” Justice said. “It’s all good, it’s just not good enough.”
The governor is pushing to begin administering the first round of boosters. Research shows that to retain a heightened immunity against COVID, the vaccine needs to be administered again 6-8 months since the second dose.
The start of West Virginia’s vaccine campaign began just about 6-8 months ago, and Justice is seeking approval from the federal government for the roll out of booster shots.
“We know our population will benefit from a booster vaccine so we are committed to bringing that to West Virginia as soon as possible,” said Clay Marsh, COVID Czar for the governor’s response team. “But we know even more that it’s the people who are not vaccinated or haven’t finished their vaccination series who are most commonly going to the ... ICUs.”
Marsh compares West Virginia to several southern states like Alabama and Arkansas, which are seeing severe spikes in hospitalizations. According to Marsh, those states are out of available ICU beds.
“Because we don’t have big airports or cities, we see things later than other areas, other states have seen the real impact of the Delta variant of COVID in stark terms,” Marsh said. “In anticipation of what is coming to West Virginia, we are starting to see the force of the Delta variant expressed here in West Virginia.”
Marsh continued to express the importance of being vaccinated, saying there’s no time to waste.
For information regarding scheduling a vaccination or for updates and statistics regarding the state’s response to the pandemic, visit coronavirus.wv.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.