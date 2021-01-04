FAIRMONT — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice denied any involvement or responsibility for a large gathering held at The Greenbrier resort on New Year's Eve that went viral on social media over the weekend, during his Monday press briefing.
Instead, the second-term governor labeled the video "a political hit" in his first public statement since the video made the rounds.
The video showed a large crowd of people gathered in what appeared to be a ballroom at The Greenbrier, with many of the attendees not wearing masks and not adhering to social distancing guidelines. Justice is owner of the Greenbrier.
"The bottom line of the whole thing is it's a political hit at me. That's all there is to it," Justice said Monday.
"Absolutely, without any doubt it needs to always be better," Justice said later in his press conference in regards to the COVID-19 protocols at the event, "but I've been asked this question now three times about a situation where we're putting the emphasis on something at The Greenbrier hotel because I own it."
While the New Year's Eve party was taking place, Justice said he was at home in bed with his wife watching the ball drop on television. He also said he had no information nor knowledge in regards to who was in charge of planning or putting on the event.
"I have no idea who was the planner, or who put it together and all that stuff. I don't have any idea," he said.
"I don't go (to The Greenbrier), other than very, very seldomly in the first place," Justice said, "and, on top of that, I surely don't know what's going on at the New Year's Eve celebration when I'm laying in my bed at my house asleep. I wasn't at The Greenbrier, I was at my house."
The viral video has riled up West Virginians across the state, with high school winter sports coaches, athletes and parents especially expressing their frustrations after the New Year's Eve event at The Greenbrier came just a day after Justice announced the start of high school winter sports was being delayed again from Jan. 11 to March 1.
Justice was explicitly asked by the media about the anger from coaches, athletes, parents, and really all West Virginians, and how they've repeatedly been asked by the Governor's office to make sacrifices and "pull the rope" while The Greenbrier conducts business as usual.
"If you don't think I'm pulling the rope, you really got a screw loose," said Justice, questioning the need to pit people or groups of people against one another. "I'm not making any excuses, I'm not dodging any bullets. I don't want any special nothing for me. I never have, I never have in any way."
Justice did condemn the specific conduct at the party in regards to people either not wearing or taking off their masks, saying it was "a mistake." He speculated he heard people may have only removed their masks during a champagne toast and claimed if he was present at the event, he would've told guests immediately to stop removing their masks.
"I don't want anything to hide behind," Justice said. "If they had their masks off, they shouldn't have had their masks off. Period. That's all there is to it. This shouldn't happen. That's all there is to it. No matter what, it shouldn't happen in any business anywhere."
Justice reiterated The Greenbrier has been following all necessary COVID-19 protocols throughout the pandemic, stating employees at the resort, "absolutely are breaking their neck to be as cautious as they could possibly be." He also said if the resort is not adhering to such protocols, he will hold it to the same standards as any other business.
"If they're making mistakes and everything, then absolutely they need to experience whatever wrath there needs to be. The Greenbrier doesn't need any favors," he said. "I promise you with all in me that if The Greenbrier is doing something they're not supposed to do, then absolutely they will have me on them like stink on you know what."
Justice, however, did dismiss any calls from West Virginians to either shut down the resort or offer a firsthand apology as The Greenbrier's legal owner.
"Would it make you happy if the thing I said was, 'The thing we really ought to do is just close it.' Is that what you want?" he asked rhetorically. "I'm not going to apologize to you for employing 1,500 people there and doing the work the we've done in lots of different places.
"They've done a good job (with protocols), they've done a really good job," Justice said. "Could they have done better in this situation? Well probably so."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.