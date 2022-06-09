CHARLESTON — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said a proposal to suspend the state’s gas tax was “dead on arrival.”
Monday, at a press briefing, Justice said he was considering a second look at the possibility of lifting the state’s 35.7-cents-per-gallon gas tax. But during his COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday, he spoke against state Democrats’ calls for a holiday. The idea behind such a “holiday” is that putting the gas tax on pause would lessen the blow to drivers who are now facing extreme fuel costs, as high as $4.49 a gallon locally for regular unleaded.
He took a solid stance against what he described as the state’s Democrats and their “grandstanding.” He aligned with the state’s majority and declared the issue dead.
“I didn’t think [the holiday] was a good idea before and to be perfectly honest I still don’t think it’s a good idea. Some way somehow, we’ve got to get through this,” Justice said. “This issue is completely dead. ... We really hadn’t heard from the majority on this issue. Well, we’ve heard from the majority, and they do not have an interest.”
Marion County’s sole Democrat in the House of Delegates disagrees with Justice. Del. Joey Garcia, D-Marion County, said there are ways to accomplish tax relief without breaking the state budget and the numbers prove that.
“With a budget surplus of over $1 Billion, we should be working to provide meaningful and immediate gas tax relief for West Virginians,” Garcia said.” There are many ways to target relief to West Virginians without sacrificing funding for road repairs, including a direct rebate check for vehicles registered in West Virginia.”
Earlier this week, State Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley County, was on WVMetroNews’ Talkline program and he gave his caucus’ stance on the gas tax holiday.
He called the proposition shortsighted and laid out numbers that make the savings from the holiday appear insignificant.
“If the gas tax is suspended, a person driving 1,000 miles per month would save $16, someone driving 1,500 miles per month would save $24 .... That’s what that number would be,” Blair said. “And keep in mind, 20 percent of this fuel tax is paid by out-of-staters.”
The majority of the revenue from the gas tax funds upkeep for the state’s roads and Justice agreed with Blair’s sentiment that calling a special session to vote on the holiday would be a waste of time and a shortsighted venture.
Justice said that a holiday would result in a loss of $36- to $40 million in revenue to the state which goes to fund roads and other transportation projects. As Blair pointed out, a sizeable chunk of the tax is paid by out-of-state drivers.
Earlier in the week, after Justice surprised many with the possibility of reigniting the conversation of the tax holiday that was originally proposed and killed in March, the state Democrats renewed their stance and said they still support the idea of a holiday.
At a press conference held Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier County, again expressed his support of the tax holiday and called for a special legislative session to address rising gas prices.
“Here we are again. This conversation began three months ago when gas was approaching four dollars, now it’s approaching five,” Baldwin said. “To me it’s really simple, folks are struggling right now ... and we can do something about it.”
However, Baldwin’s hopes and the hopes of his caucus were, as Justice put it, “dead on arrival.”
After Justice’s remarks on Wednesday, Baldwin released a statement expressing his disappointment, but said there are other avenues to give consumers relief the governor did not address.
“I’m disappointed that we can’t come together to provide tax relief for West Virginians. People are hurting badly and we can do something to make gas more affordable right now,” Baldwin said. “There is also an alternative — a rebate to citizens. The governor did not acknowledge that policy. ... People expect us to work together to solve problems.”
Justice went on a tirade Wednesday, lambasting the Biden administration and pinning the high gas prices on Washington. Justice believes the state shouldn’t have to resort to revenue losses just to fix a problem he claims the federal government caused.
“[The Biden administration] could care less about West Virginia, that’s all there is to it. We would be an afterthought in their world,” Justice said. “So as far as a gas tax is concerned, there’s no point in you calling me. ... We know exactly where the majority stands on the issue.”
As the state average gas prices approach $5-per-gallon, a full holiday from the gas tax would be quickly overshadowed by increasing costs. New York recently slashed its gas tax, and that relief has already vanished.
Neighboring Maryland passed a 30-day gas tax holiday earlier this year, but the state is also seeing record gas cost increases.
On June 2, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear took action to freeze the Bluegrass State’s gas tax, an emergency step meant to prevent a looming rate increase as consumers struggle with surging prices at the pump.
The Democratic governor said his administration’s action prevents an increase of 2 cents per gallon in the gas tax that would have taken effect July 1. Freezing the gas tax collectively will save Kentuckians an estimated $35.4 million by early next year, Beshear said.
Justice admitted he has no plan for public relief from the cost of gas, but said he’s open to ideas.
“We’ll keep on looking and stay open-minded to do whatever we can to help,” Justice said.
This article contained reporting from Associated Press.
