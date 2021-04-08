PUTNAM COUNTY — Gov. Jim Justice joined U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and West Virginia Department of Transportation officials Wednesday at a construction zone overlooking the Interstate 64 Nitro/St. Albans Bridge where it crosses over the Kanawha River for a ceremonial groundbreaking on a $224 million project that will enhance the existing bridge and add a second bridge to improve traffic flow on the high-traffic section of interstate. The project is part of the Roads To Prosperity program.
Governor, other officials break ground on bridge project
- Times West Virginian
