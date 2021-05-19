CHARLESTON — Hotel operators who were hit hard during COVID-19 shutdowns report that updated mask guidelines have brought a new hope back to the hospitality industry.
“In light of the recent CDC announcement that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most settings, our Safe Stay guidelines will relax mask requirements for guests who are fully vaccinated. At this time, we are not asking hotels to require proof of vaccination status, but we do ask that all guests and workers, vaccinated or not, respect and honor these revised guidelines. Unvaccinated guests should wear face-coverings at all times and practice physical distancing,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the AHLA.
Rogers said the vaccine provides the nation and industry hope for recovery after a devastating year.
“In this spirit, as an industry we support innovative solutions to encourage our workforce and guests to get vaccinated, and call on all Americans to be vaccinated before removing face-coverings,” Rogers said.
Richie Heath, executive director of the Charleston-based West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association, said from a general perspective a lot of people in the hospitality and travel industry are excited with the new mask guidelines and easing the restrictions.
“I think our hope is that you’ll start seeing this with travel and hotel visitations, dining at restaurants, and everyone will benefit. It’s sort of the exact right timing now that it’s starting to get warm, folks are wanting to get outside,” Heath said.
He said throughout the industry there is an increase in demand with people starting to go back to their regular business. Heath said probably no industry was hit harder by the COVID-19 shutdowns than tourism.
“You had a lot of places at the inception of the pandemic that had to just close their doors and shut down,” Heath said.
It was critical for businesses when they were able to open back up even though they had to operate under spacing and social distancing requirements.
“Even while open it was significantly different from years prior, but now you get the sense that things are returning to closer to normal,” Heath said.
Now that in-person events are starting to return, for example, the state boy’s and girl’s basketball tournament. Heath said for the first time in a long time the local hotels were completely sold out out for those events.
“Things like that are just critical to getting folks back on their feet,” Heath said.
Heath said the members of the WVHTA have taken extraordinary steps to adapted to the pandemic, and have implemented a lot of safety measures.
“As the masking guidelines change and relax you’ll see different businesses react differently based on their comfort level,” Heath said.
He said it’s great to see things turning back to normal as these businesses have persevered so much through the last year. He said there is optimism that West Virginia will come back stronger and better on the hospitality front.
Within the last year, there has been an increase in in-state travel. There’s also been an influx of people from more urban areas that want to socially distance.
“Tourism in West Virginia was starting to boom already before the pandemic and I think that the hope is as a result of everything as hard as it was over the last year that we’re really primed for future success,” Heath said.
For every 10 people directly employed at a hotel property, an additional 26 jobs are supported in the community, according to a study by Oxford Economics. One study projected that the U.S. hotel industry is expected to end 2021 having lost 500,000 jobs, based on pre-pandemic calculations.
