BUCKHANNON — A civil lawsuit filed last year by Jackie Lee Spencer and John William Carr III against the Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston after discovering they had been switched at birth in Buckhannon will continue, despite a motion to dismiss the case.
James Gardill and Richard Beaver, legal counsel for the Catholic Diocese, argued on Sept. 30, 2020 that there were errors in the original and amended filings, which they said should alleviate their client’s responsibility in the case. One argument addressed that the filing exceeded the statute of limitations, while another alleged it was impossible to determine who was actually at fault all these years later.
Monongalia County Circuit Judge Philip Gaujot heard the arguments of both parties and ultimately entered an order March 1, 2021 denying the defendant’s motion to dismiss the case and took the matter under advisement.
“It really is an interesting case. What’s concerning to the Court is somehow, these babies got switched and they lived an entire lifetime thinking they were with somebody that they were supposed to be with, and then at 77, find out that that’s not true, and whether they have a remedy right now. I understand that my job is to follow the law and not make law. Both of you make what I believe are good, sound arguments. And let me say this, I compliment you both for your positions that you’ve taken in the matter—although there was a little bit of an edge early on, but the civility is apparent to the Court, and that’s the way it should be. But I’m going to have to look at this case a little closer now that you’ve made oral argument,” Judge Gaujot stated and then directed both parties to file their proposed orders 30 days after receipt of the official transcript from the hearing.
“My clients prevailed on all points raised in the motion. We are now able to start the discovery process and get some answers to some of our many questions. The Diocese will now have to answer those questions. Hopefully, they will accept responsibility and make amends for the harm done to my clients,” the plaintiffs’ attorney Charles Crooks with Crooks Law Firm PLLC, told The Record Delta.
If you missed the original story, Jackie Spencer learned in 2019, after over 51 years of searching for his father, that he was not actually related to the Spencer family at all. As a result, the two men sued the Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston after discovering the horrifying truth of what happened on August 29, 1942 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, previously operated under the Pallottine Foundation.
Spencer had reportedly been told by his family from a young age that his presumed father, Shirley Lee Spencer, abandoned the family before he was born. After several years of searching for Shirley, Spencer’s wife bought him a 23andMe kit for DNA genetic testing and analysis. Aside from 23andMe, Spencer reportedly tried multiple other DNA test kits, which all showed the same results—no relation to Shirley Spencer. However, Spencer’s results did reveal a 100% match with a Betty May Carr, indicating that Spencer and Carr were full siblings.
After communicating back and forth with one of the people listed from the results, they soon discovered that it was probable that Jackie Spencer and John Carr III were actually switched at St. Joseph’s Hospital on the day of their births. Records from the Upshur County Courthouse in Buckhannon indicated that Jackie Lee Spencer and John William Carr III were both born at St. Joseph’s Hospital on August 29, 1942.
After Mrs. Spencer contacted John Carr, he also decided to buy a 23andMe kit in hopes of revealing his true lineage. Once Carr received his results on August 8, 2019, he called the Spencers right away to let them know he and Jackie had indeed been sent home with the wrong families. All of the cousins that Spencer had anticipated finding on his results, showed up on Carr’s instead.
According to the complaint, although Spencer and Carr are grateful to finally know the truth, they share feelings of devastation to learn that more than 77 years of their lives were dramatically altered from what should have been. Since discovering the news, Carr has reportedly suffered physical and mental stress. According to the complaint, “The Plaintiffs have all suffered a lifetime of consequences from the negligence that sent Jack and John home with the wrong parents.” The Plaintiffs, Jackie Spencer and John Carr III, as well as their wives, are seeking monetary compensation in an amount that may help rectify the general and special damages they have suffered for the last 78 years, as well as injuries they will continue to suffer the rest of their lives.
Unfortunately, tales of babies being switched at birth are not just stories like a movie plot twist and still happen today, as a woman in Logan, West Virginia reportedly had the wrong baby with her in the hospital for nearly two hours before discovering the truth in June 2018. Crystal and Arnold “Junior” Perry, of Williamson, gave birth to their son, Dawson Perry at Logan Regional Medical Center. It was reported that the baby the Perrys had been holding actually belonged to another family in the hospital room just next door, who coincidentally had the same last name. Fortunately for these families, they found out two hours later rather than waiting more than 50 years like Spencer and Carr had to endure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.