CHARLESTON — A new electronic death reporting system will be implemented in West Virginia to avoid the underreporting of COVID-19-related deaths.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Wednesday that West Virginia is one of the few states that does not have such a system, and an investigation showed the more than 200 COVID deaths that occurred during December and January but not reported at the time were because of a flawed reporting system.
Justice said there was no “willfulness and intent” involved in the lack of reporting and “nobody was purposely doing something.”
“Due to the lag time to prepare, submit, and issue a West Virginia death certificate, it is not possible, today, to use a death certificate for near real-time reporting of a COVID-19 death,” he said. “But this all has got to be changed, and we have to do it right now.”
Justice said the old system of reporting deaths worked adequately before the COVID crisis.
“We probably didn’t need that in West Virginia until we got into this pandemic,” he said. “But now that we’ve gotten into this situation, our people at DHHR should’ve recognized this and moved. They didn’t move and I am not happy about that. But I can tell you that it is clear there was no intent to report incorrect data … The DHHR, like a lot of things … has lived in the dark ages and they move way too slow.”
Justice read the age, gender and home county of 35 new unreported COVID deaths Wednesday, on top of the 185 previously found.
The problem came up earlier this month in a data analysis that matched death certificates with death reports, another form that was required to be completed but in these cases was not. The data analysis found 165 COVID deaths that had not been reported.
The underreporting involved about 70 hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities in 30 counties.
A team of state epidemiologists was sent to investigate.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer, said at that time it was a “quality assurance” process, and is done manually with death certificates and death reports. The failure of those facilities around the state to file those death reports is the main reason for the undercount.
Amjad said the manual process the “epi team” was conducting was being deliberate as they cross-checked data.
“Right now, it’s about double checking records,” she said, and whether the deaths were reported. “We want to make sure those are vetted accurately.”
“They will go through all death certificates with the facilities,” she said, and there have already been a “lot of phone calls” with those facilities involved and a lot of concern expressed from personnel at the facilities.
“Everyone wants to do the right thing,” she said. “Everyone wants to report accurately.”
Amjad said more detailed information on what happened and how it happened would be released when the findings were completed.
The investigation was completed last week and the results released Wednesday, which prompted Justice’s action.
“We are bringing in the National Guard in to fix this and get this right,” he said. “I am disappointed as you can be … there is no reason for this.”
Amjad said Wednesday it’s a matter of choosing the system and implementing it as soon as possible.
No cost estimate is yet available for the new electronic system that will be used statewide.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.