CUMBERLAND, Md. — The state of West Virginia is “standing here with open arms” should Allegany, Washington and Garrett counties secede from Maryland, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.
Justice made the remarks during a press conference to address news that came to light Thursday that Maryland state Sen. George Edwards, accompanied by Dels. Mike McKay and Wendell Beitzel — all Republicans — traveled to Charleston to discuss the possibility of secession from the Old Line State and annexation to the Mountain State with West Virginia GOP lawmakers.
Following that meeting, the Maryland officials and fellow Republican Del. Jason Buckel penned a letter earlier this month requesting that Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties become “constituent counties of West Virginia,” and sent it to West Virginia Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw and Senate President Craig Blair.
McKay and Washington County Del. William Wivell signed a second letter of support.
“All this came to us without us going out,” Justice said. “We’re not going out and looking, you know, to try and recruit counties from other states to West Virginia.”
Justice said he is working with legislators to call a special session and make the offer official. Hanshaw, Blair and Del. Gary Howell, who serves as speaker pro tempore of the West Virginia House of Delegates and represents Mineral County, were present during Friday morning’s press conference, and all three men gave vociferous support to the idea.
Howell said the Maryland delegation was met with support when they visited Charleston.
“We gave them a presentation, and they took it back home and they said, ‘You know, we think this is what’s good for our people back there. We want to become part of West Virginia. We see what’s going on in West Virginia, we see the goodness that’s going on and we want to be part of it.’ And then they sent the letters, and here we are today,” Howell said.
Blair said it took 40 years for West Virginia to officially secede from Virginia to become its own state, something that he said came about because “Virginia seen things differently, and treated the western part of Virginia in a way that was unacceptable, very similar to what is happening in Allegany, Garrett and Washington county in Maryland.”
West Virginia seceded from Virginia over the issue of slavery during the Civil War.
“This is a moment that it just goes to show that the work we’ve been doing in the state of West Virginia is paying dividends,” Blair said.
Hanshaw said West Virginia is “an easy choice.”
“Things have progressed here in our state in the course of the past three or four years in a way that we’ve not seen in the lifetime of most West Virginians,” Hanshaw said. “We’re happy to see that being recognized nationally, and we certainly would be more than accommodating, and happy to open our borders and open our arms and our state to our friends elsewhere around the borders of our state who may wish to see themselves aligned with West Virginia instead of where they find themselves today.”
In a press conference later in the day Friday, Justice said Maryland officials might be receptive to letting go of the state’s three westernmost counties.
“I bet you that the powers to be in Maryland would love to see those people migrate away, because from the standpoint of their liberal Democrat views ... they’d have a stronghold then,” Justice said, adding the possibility of successful secession and annexation was a “rarity.”
‘To gain some attention’
Many hurdles stand in the way of the lawmakers’ designs on secession, including the unwillingness of Maryland’s governor. At an event Friday afternoon, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said that the idea of secession is “a mistake.”
“I think it was really just to gain some attention,” Hogan told reporters following an event in Baltimore. “They’ve been talking about this for decades. I understand the frustration of people in Western Maryland, who sometimes feel out of step, maybe neglected or forgotten by an increasingly more progressive legislature that doesn’t somehow relate to some of the folks in our rural areas. But I don’t think that’s the right way to go about it. I think it was a publicity stunt which worked well, because you guys are going to ask about it, but it’s not really going to happen.”
Allegany County Board of Commissioners President Jake Shade stated his disapproval Thursday. Shade and McKay are both running to replace Edwards in the state Senate. Edwards and Beitzel are not seeking reelection for their respective seats.
Shade, a Republican, called the idea “a waste of time” during a county commission meeting Thursday.
State Sen. Paul Corderman, who represents Washington County, also came out in opposition to the idea Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.