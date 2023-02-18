Last week, K.D., a 54 year-old foster parent in Braxton County, learned that her monthly foster care payment from the state health department wasn’t coming on time.
She was expecting around $3,200 for seven kids, ages 5 to 16, who are a blend of foster children and kids adopted from state care.
“How am I supposed to feed my kids?” she asked.
K.D. asked to be identified only by her initials due to fear of retaliation from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
The department said Feb. 10 – around the same time the money is usually dispersed – that an internal technology change could result in a payment delay of one week for some foster parents, kinship caregivers and more. The department referred to it as a “phased payment approach.” Foster families and kinship caregivers receive monthly allotments from the state to use for the child’s care, including food, clothes and extracurricular activities.
It was expected to impact 2,300 West Virginia children, DHHR said.
“When it was determined that payments would not all be made on time, the DHHR began notifying the public of the delay via press release and social media,” DHHR spokesperson Allison Adler said in an email.
But, not every family received the information directly from the state agency.
K.D. learned the news on a private Facebook page for West Virginia foster and kinship families.
Now, she said overdraft fees on her bank account piled up because autopay for some bills already tried to pull money from her account. She had just signed two of the youngest kids up for soccer; she asked the coach for her money back but he told her that meant the kids couldn’t play this season.
“If I would have known that this check would have been late, I could have saved that money and not put the kids in sports and bought groceries,” she said.
The health department’s announcement of the delay said families with emergency needs should contact their local DHHR office for help. Adler did not respond to a question about whether the department would reimburse any overdraft fees caused by the late money.
The payment delay is the latest issue to bubble up from the state’s troubled foster care system under DHHR. There are more than 6,000 kids in foster care, and West Virginia leads the nation in the rate of children coming into care. The state has struggled to meet kids’ needs with shortages of child protective services workers, foster families and in-state residential providers to house kids who need specialized care.
The lack of communication, like some foster parents experienced with the payment delay, are nothing new; communication problems are pervasive throughout the foster care system, according to a report produced by DHHR’s foster care ombudsman.
Marissa Sanders, director of the West Virginia Foster, Adoptive, and Kinship Parents Network, said DHHR’s handling of the February payment delay further exacerbated ongoing trust issues between families and the health department.
“It highlights that when it comes to DHHR operations, families are not the central focus,” she said.
She noted that the department’s press release did not include an apology to families who were impacted.
“Breakdown in communication”
DHHR acknowledged it also recently delayed payments to Social Necessary Services providers in the state, which offer a variety of programs to help foster families and children.
“DHHR worked with multiple vendors and SNS providers throughout the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023 to resolve issues regarding authorizations that resulted in a payment delay,” Adler said. “DHHR continues to work on resolving any outstanding authorizations issues for services provided by SNS providers.”
The delay in payment to SNS providers is separate from the technology troubles that caused this month’s delayed payments to some foster families.
DHHR is transitioning to a new internal management system known as People’s Access to Help, or PATH.
The change over to PATH was supposed to be completed in 2020, but agency leadership have said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its progress. The project has cost $73 million, according to DHHR, though lawmakers who have probed the agency about project lag have said the price tag is $173 million. The project, which is being developed by Optum, is still not complete.
DHHR announced in January that it would use PATH to manage child welfare. Adler said that the agency was not aware that payments to foster families would be delayed “until processes associated with payment” began under the new PATH system.
Adoption subsidy payments were sent out this week and some of those families received their payments on time, according to DHHR. The department said all payments will be on a normal schedule in March.
Del. Adam Burkhammer, R-Lewis County, who is a foster parent, said there was a “breakdown in properly communicating” the PATH transition and payment delays to affected families.
“Most families had to find out that their payment wasn’t coming when it didn’t arrive as scheduled,” Burkhammer said. “I am not sure how that happened, but I believe we need to do better, and I know we can do better.”
S.B., 45, is a foster parent and adoptive parent who also asked to be identified by her initials due to fear of retaliation from DHHR. She fostered and adopted children while living in Morgantown and now resides in Pennsylvania. She still receives adoption subsidies from the state.
“Things fail to be done and no one communicates with you, and if you ask questions you run the risk of (DHHR) thinking, ‘Are they pushing too much?,’” she said.
Cammie Chapman, deputy secretary for child and adult services in DHHR, said the agency takes foster parents’ concerns seriously.
“If a foster parent has any concerns, they can contact the foster care ombudsman’s office to assist them and confidentially resolve any issues,” she said in an email.
The Legislature created a foster care ombudsman in 2019 to investigate and resolve complaints by foster children, foster and kinship parents, and others involved in the system. The office’s first year report found fear of retaliation from DHHR and lack of communication were the top issues for families involved with the system.
In 2021, DHHR didn’t pay private adoption agencies for six months for finalized adoptions, which is required under state legislation. Former Republican lawmaker Jeffrey Pack, who now works for DHHR, contacted the health department about the missing money; at the time, he said that private adoption agencies feared if they raised the issue about the missing payments with DHHR, department officials would retaliate against them.
Chapman said the ombudsman received nine retaliation complaints last year, and the office has not received any since the current fiscal year began in July.
Bills aim to improve child welfare system
Lawmakers are hoping that their proposed plan to split the agency into three bureaus will improve the foster care system and tackle what they say are widespread communication problems throughout the entire agency amid the state’s poor health outcomes. This week, House members approved their DHHR split legislation. The Senate passed similar legislation on the first day of the session.
Sanders warned that with major changes likely for DHHR, she hoped that the department would prepare and better communicate about any potential impacts to families.
“Anytime you take on a massive government reorganization, there will be confusion and there is a high potential for snafus,” she said.
Another bill in the House would require DHHR to create a “communication portal” with the intent of improving communication between people involved in a child’s foster care case, including foster parents and CPS workers.
The legislation has been watered down since its introduction and no longer holds DHHR to an implementation date for the portal. Lawmakers removed language that would have required DHHR leadership to report on the portal to legislators.
The legislation would require DHHR “to archive communications” in the portal so it could be used to assess how quickly CPS workers and others communicate with people involved in a child’s case.
The idea for the portal came in part from Burkhammer due to his own experiences as a foster parent.
“ … As we move forward, we know there will be technological issues, and we need to ensure we have processes in place to head these things off before they become a serious problem,” he said.
Reach Amelia Ferrell Knisely at amelia.knisely@gmail.com.
