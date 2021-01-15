FAIRMONT — In late December, U.S. Congress passed a bill known as the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021, which provided $600 economic stimulus checks to certain eligible U.S. workers.
The more than 5,500-page bill includes much more than the simple provision of stimulus funds, but includes other policy changes that affect many people who currently receive certain types of federal aid.
Richard Morris, an attorney with Legal Aid West Virginia, has spent weeks examining the bill to determine which programs can help those in need.
“What we are doing as an organization is we’re pulling together all the disparate parts of the stimulus bill, and analyzing them and putting all the information out onto a stimulus page on our website,” Morris said. “I know that a lot of people are counting on these payments, and it’s our hope that we get this information out as quickly as possible.”
Morris said Legal Aid’s first priority is to ensure everyone gets the $600 payment allocated to them for economic stimulus. He said the bill says most of the payments will be distributed by the end of this week, but people may get theirs late for a variety of reasons. For example, if someone filed their tax return last year through a service like H&R Block or TurboTax, their stimulus payment may be in a temporary holding account, Morris said.
“What happened was when people go to file their taxes on either H&R Block or TurboTax, if they get a refund, they give you the option of ‘Do you want to pay for your tax preparation from the money you get as a return,’” Morris said. “If people chose that option, H&R Block and TurboTax will set up a temporary account for your refund to go into initially, they will take their cut, and will reroute the money to whatever back account you have set up.
“Since the second stimulus bill came down the pipe so late after, a lot of those temporary accounts had been closed, so the money got bounced back to the IRS,” Morris said. “It has been identified as an issue, and from what I have read, it has been fixed... That was pretty much the biggest issue that I know a lot of people were facing.”
The money taxpayers received through last year’s stimulus package is not taxable, Morris said, and does not have to be included as income on the 2020 tax return. If people still have not received their stimulus, they can also file for a rebate on the 2020 tax return.
“The stimulus payments aren’t taxable, so they won’t have to worry about withholding taxes from it,” Morris said. “The only thing that people should be aware of is if they haven’t received their stimulus check, they can claim it on their taxes by claiming the Recovery Rebate credit.”
Other members of Legal Aid’s team are reviewing other aspects of the bill as well. Kate White, access to services manager for Legal Aid West Virginia, said the bill includes changes to eviction policies, SNAP Benefits and unemployment compensation.
“The CDC had an eviction ban that they released, and it said that folks couldn’t be evicted for non-payment of rent,” White said. “That originally went to Dec. 31, but the new bill extended that through the end of this month.”
According to White, Legal Aid has helped multiple residents who have faced landlord-tenant issues by helping them find funds to pay rent and keep a roof over their heads.
“It also provided some money for those folks who are behind on rent, people who need help with rental or utility bills,” White said. “We’ve seen a lot of people who cannot pay their rent right now and their landlord is taking action and they are trying to figure out what their options are.”
People receiving SNAP Benefits have also seen a bump of up to a 15 percent increase in maximum monthly benefits since passage of the CARES Act. He said the hike in SNAP benefits will continue until July 1 with the passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act.
“The bill also increased the amount that people can get for food stamps,” White said. “There’s usually a maximum amount you can get, and they actually increased that, and that goes through I think March.”
The act also provides an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits to people who qualify, and that increase lasts until March 14.
Morris will be hosting a live stream on Legal Aid’s Facebook page at noon next Thursday to relay more information about the bill, and answer questions from viewers who need help. In the meantime, he said people with questions can visit lawv.net to find specific information about the Consolidated Appropriations Act, or call the office at 304-623-6649.
“Last time around, our goal was to get as much information out as possible,” Morris said. “Our role this time is basically the same, it’s working through the legislation that Congress passed to better understand how these benefits are going to be implemented in the state.”
