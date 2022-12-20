MARTINSBURG —Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch made her community proud last week, as she became the second Miss West Virginia in history to make the top five at the Miss America competition.
The Martinsburg native finished as third runner-up to Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke, from Wisconsin.
Lynch had a surprise homecoming celebration at Musselman High School when she returned, with family, friends and a supportive community surrounding her.
“It was such a huge surprise” she said. “It was cool to see again, how the community can rally behind someone. At no point, throughout this entire six months, have I ever felt like I was alone.”
Lynch advocated on behalf of the agriculture industry in the nationally famed competition, telling her audience about the huge responsibility the industry has feeding 8 billion people all over the world, every day.
A summa cum laude graduate of Delaware State University and a recent graduate of West Virginia University, with a Master of Science in food and nutritional science, Lynch will enter a Ph.D. program next fall, putting her $24,500 in scholarship earnings to good use, according to the official press release.
She has received over $32,000 in scholarships between participating in Miss America and Miss West Virginia.
“My biggest goal was to get out there and make sure I put West Virginia in a positive light and get my social impact initiative out there,” she said. “I was excited to be there. I was excited to be on the stage.”
Lynch shared stories of her new memories of competition at Miss America.
“It is like I won Miss West Virginia three times that day,” Lynch said of making it closer and closer to the top five throughout the evening. “It was very unexpected, a great surprise, but something that I am never going to forget.”
She said that during one of the preliminary nights, she did the red carpet, answered one of the onstage questions, and once she hit the stage steps, she just cried.
“I was like, ‘I just did that. I walked across the Miss America stage,’” Lynch said. “Miss Rhode Island wiped my tears and kissed the top of my head.”
She laughed, saying she needed a week of sleep before the reality of what she accomplished sets in.
“So many Forever Miss West Virginias have come before me and have made it possible for me to do this,” Lynch said. “I couldn’t have done it without them. My win is their win.”
While away, she was also on a billboard in Times Square in New York City, along with other candidates, prior to the competition.
Lynch competed with young women from all 50 states and the District of Columbia in a three-night competition, which has reinvented itself in the last decade.
“No longer a ‘beauty pageant,’ Miss America prides itself in promoting women who are driven and relevant like Lynch,” the official release explained. “The Miss West Virginia Organization is led by state Director Shelley Nichols-Franklin, who was in the audience to watch as Lynch’s name was called into the top 11, top seven and eventually as third runner-up to Miss America.”
“Our delegation was thrilled to hear Elizabeth’s name called out first in the top 11 announcement. To see her named as third runner-up to Miss America is a moment I will never forget,” Nichols-Franklin said in the release.
Candy Reid, producer of the Miss West Virginia competition, said that Lynch has opened doors for the organization that may have not been opened without her. Reid was also at the competition to watch Lynch’s success.
“It is so much more than what you see on stage. That is the vehicle that we use to select Miss America and Miss West Virginia. It is really so much more than the talent and evening wear. I hope that when young girls watched and when other young women saw her, I hope they saw something in her, in themselves,” Reid said.
Taking off her heels and replacing them with Muck boots, pots of dirt and an original inspirational message, Lynch captured the audience with her talent. Reid said during her monologue, you could hear a pin drop.
“I hope when people watch it, they think outside the box,” Reid said. “You don’t have to be something else — be yourself and do what you do well. Do what you love. I hope that is what people take away.”
Lynch is a first-generation agriculturalist and plans to continue her research as a university professor.
The release explained that she was selected for an internship in Belize to study soil, air and water quality. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she made masks and raised $7,500 for Horses with Hearts, which provides equine assisted therapy opportunities. The keynote speaker for the West Virginia State Farm Bureau Convention, Lynch speaks to students in schools all across the state about the career opportunities it offers young people.
Lynch has a unique social impact initiative — Growing Up, Growing Ag: Advocating for American Agriculture — something that has shaped who she is and what she is passionate about.
She said that she could not have gotten to this point without the support of family, friends and her community.
“I am extremely thankful for the support. I could not have gotten to where I am without the support and the people who rallied behind me in the community to make this happen,” she said. “It is this indescribable feeling.”
During the 77-year history of the Miss West Virginia competition, Elle Dee Kessel is the only other Miss West Virginia to advance to the top five in the Miss America competition.
She was named second runner-up in 1965 and later became First Lady Dee Caperton, married to Gov. Gaston Caperton.
According to the release, previous top 10 finishers include Deborah Davis, in 1978, and Danae DeMasi, in 2001. Chelsea Malone was a top 12 finalist in 2015.
Follow Lynch’s social media accounts to stay up to date on her Miss America journey. She is also available for public appearances at misswestvirginia.org.
“I want to do as much as I can with my title as Miss West Virginia,” Lynch added. “I have so much more work to do.”
