Jack Frazier from Marion County recently received special recognition from West Virginia’s Democratic leaders.
Frazier was named one of West Virginia’s Outstanding Democrats of the Year. He was selected by Marion County Democratic leaders for his efforts and dedication to the Democratic Party in his county. Frazier received recognition from Democrats assembled at a special Virtual 2020 Roosevelt-Kennedy Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Karen Coria, a Putnam County Democratic leader and coordinator of the 35th Annual Awards Ceremony said the award was established to recognize local party officials and volunteers whom Democratic leaders believe have contributed most to the party’s efforts.
“Our goal is to recognize these special people who have distinguished themselves by contributing to our society, by working within the framework of our democracy and political party system,” Coria said. “The efforts of the honoree demonstrates the importance of the work of every individual in affecting the outcome of local, state and national races. These people are the truly effective party workers.” Coria said.
