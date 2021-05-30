CHARLESTON — Another sad observation comes this Memorial Day Weekend as West Virginia loses another of its few remaining “Rosie the Riveters.”
Verla “Bobbie” Lamb, 98, died May 26, at her home in Elkins.
Lamb was proud to have worked at Glenn L. Martin Aircraft Company at Baltimore, Maryland, as a ‘Rosie the Riveter,’ doing sheet metal and riveting work during World War II.
As part of the American Rosie Movement, Lamb helped with the “Ringing the Bell for Rosie the Riveter” effort, which began in 2014 on Labor Day. In memory of all Rosies, Verla was the first to do the ringing of the bell, which occurred at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. Today a bell is rung around the world every Labor Day.
Anne Montague, founder and leader of the American Rosie Movement and "Thanks," said Lamb was the Rosie to ring the bell at the first ‘Ring a Bell for Rosies’ event, which is now an international event.
This description — from an article by Lawrence Messina of the Associated Press that was featured in the West Virginia newspapers — explains the war time efforts of the West Virginia Rosies:
"They built fleets of Avengers and Marauders, aircraft that Americans flew into battle during World War II. They carefully assembled countless explosive fuses and separated the chemicals for making TNT. Unknowingly at the time, some even crafted parts for the atomic bombs that helped end the war.
They are West Virginians who served on the home front, among the millions of women who worked at defense plants to supply the war effort. They are the real lives behind the cultural icon known as “Rosie the Riveter,” and they’ve begun telling their stories while they still can.
Rosies performed all sorts of jobs as the U.S. ramped up war production, including those traditionally held by men as women replaced them entering the armed forces. The effort to recruit the needed labor force led to the images of the feminine, rolled-sleeved patriotic worker made famous by Norman Rockwell, J. Howard Miller and others. The propaganda campaign spawned a hit song at the time as well."
The American Rosie Movement, led by Montague, tells the story of Rosies and the American Rosie Movement.
In December 2012, Lamb was honored to be a part of an interview with all surviving West Virginia Rosies with Ann Curry on NBC's TODAY show.
As part of the bell ringing and recognition of Rosies, the American Rosies Movement has designated six cities as Model Rosie Cities — Huntington, West Virginia, Washington, D.C.; Camden, South Carolina; Brunswick, Maryland and Philadelphia.
But this Memorial Day Weekend, Montague said the remaining Rosies will be thinking of Lamb and her efforts at the first ‘Ring a Bell for Rosies’ event.
Her obituary described Lamb as "a loving wife and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother." She was known as “Bobbie” to all her friends and family and lovingly called “Grandma Bobbie” by her great grandchildren.
She was born in Vegan, West Virginia, on Oct. 21, 1922, to mother Hazel Talbott Shreve and raised by grandparents, Hulda and Darius Talbott.
She graduated from Buckhannon-Upshur High School in the class of 1941.
She married Arnol Gordon Lamb on Oct. 12, 1940, in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and celebrated 63 years of marriage until his death on Feb. 21, 2003.
Her fondest memories were a trip out west, where she got to participate in two of her great grandchildren's baptismal services in the "Cathedral of the Rockies" Methodist Church in Boise, Idaho. She saw the Hoover Dam and fulfilled her dream of seeing the Grand Canyon and spent several days in Sedona, Arizona and surrounding areas.
Her fondest memories were a trip out west, where she got to participate in two of her great grandchildren’s baptismal services in the “Cathedral of the Rockies” Methodist Church in Boise, Idaho. She saw the Hoover Dam and fulfilled her dream of seeing the Grand Canyon and spent several days in Sedona, Arizona and surrounding areas.
Other memorable events in her life were her 60th wedding anniversary celebration, her many birthday parties with friends and family and a family reunion with her siblings and their families were also special to her.
The family will receive friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Elkins from 4-7 p.m., Friday, June 4. Her funeral is scheduled for June 5 at Woodford Memorial United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m.
The Rev. Jeremiah Jasper will officiate and interment will follow at the Mount Union Cemetery at Sand Run, West Virginia. During the service, visitors are encouraged to share a brief personal memory of Verla.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of contributions to the Randolph County Homeless Shelter, 938 South Davis Ave., Elkins, WV 26241.
