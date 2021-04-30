FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin announced Thursday she intends to stay in West Virginia.
Earlier this week, Martin traveled to Colorado to visit Colorado Mesa University where she had been one of three finalists for the university president’s job there. She said she is removing herself from the race.
“I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming support of the community, and those who have wished me their best.” Martin said in a statement. “I am happy to be staying home, at Fairmont State University, with our Falcon Family. I am very much looking forward to continuing to work together, as a family, with our Board of Governors, faculty, staff and students.”
The Fairmont State Board of Governors held an emergency meeting April 19 after news of her job search became public. The BOG said they supported Martin’s decision, but now they say they’re happy Martin is staying.
“We are happy that Dr. Martin has made the decision to continue her presidency at Fairmont State,” said David Goldberg, Fairmont State University Board of Governors chairman. “We look forward to continued growth under her leadership as we move forward, together.”
Martin will continue her presidential tenure through 2022, when her contract expires.
