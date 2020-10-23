CLARKSBURG — A Morgantown man has admitted to a firearms in federal court, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Andrew Douglas Packard, 30, pled guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg. Packard, who is prohibited from having firearms, admitted to having a 9-millimeter Glock pistol, a multi-caliber pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun, a 410-gauge shotgun, and a rifle in April 2018 n Monongalia County.
Packard faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Morgantown Police Department investigated.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.