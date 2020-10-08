Morgantown nurse one of latest COVID deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON — Two nurses in West Virginia have died as a result of COVID-19, Gov. Jim Justice confirmed Wednesday during his virtual pandemic briefing.
Justice said two nurses — one from WVU’s J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown and one from Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital in Huntington — are among the latest West Virginians to die as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Justice compared the struggle faced by nurses on the frontline of the pandemic to those encountered by police officers in New York City during the onset of the pandemic.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia climbed to 369 Wednesday with five new deaths being reported on Wednesday alone.
Justice said 223 new virus cases were reported in West Virginia during the last 24 hours.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were still 4,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state with approximately 12,500 individuals who contracted the virus but have since recovered.
Justice said the state’s RT or rate of transmission number, which represents how many other people one positive person infects, is now the second best in the nation. That’s a big improvement from September when the state’s rating was among the worst in the nation.
Justice once again advocated for increased testing Wednesday. Through testing, he said, the state will be able to locate more asymptotic individuals who are spreading the virus to other people without realizing it.
West Virginia is still dealing with a number of outbreaks, some of which have occurred within schools and churches.
“We have 18 outbreaks in our schools right now with 50 confirmed cases in the public schools reported by the state Department of Education,” Justice said. “We hope and pray nothing happens and it gets worse. But right now, we continue running to these fires and putting them out.”
Monroe County Schools was notified by its county health department that a student at Mountain View School had been infected with the disease.
“We are working closely with the Health Department and Health Officials are conducting contact tracing,” the school district wrote in a press release. “Health Department Officials will notify anyone they deem necessary to quarantine, however, the student has not been in class this week. The case does not currently appear to be school spread.”
Justice said another 41 outbreaks remain active in long-term care facilities along with 13 church outbreaks, including active church outbreaks in McDowell County.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said local health departments are increasingly reporting cases involving varied COVID-19 symptoms, including instances of individuals losing their sense of taste or smell and individuals experiencing fever and shortness of breath.
All four of those symptoms are commonly associated with COVID-19.
“We are encouraging everyone if they are having these or other symptoms, including the loss of taste or smell, to go and get tested,” Amjad said.
Justice was asked about what increased steps are being taken at the governor’s office to protect against COVID-19 in light of President Donald Trump testing positive for the virus. Justice said additional safety precautions are being taken, and emphasized that everyone is wearing masks during state meetings.
“The bottom line is if [the virus] can reach the White House of the United States, it can get anywhere,” Justice said. “I offer my apologies for not being able to hug people and shake hands, but right now we need to be just as super safe as we can be.”
— The Register-Herald contributed to this report.
