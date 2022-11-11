SHINNSTON — For the majority of Americans, hearing the term “veteran suicide” can seem like just another statistic.
For veterans like Tom Willis, it’s a deeply personal issue. Willis had a brother who was a veteran who died by suicide.
As the coordinator for the nonprofit Together with Veterans, Willis helps veterans who need helping find the right people. The primary goal of the organization is to lower the suicide rate among veterans in West Virginia. The group also helps coordinate other services for veterans in Harrison County.
“There’s always something for a veteran to get involved in instead of turning to drugs or alcohol,” Willis said. “That’s why we’re here and that’s why we’re doing this suicide prevention training.”
Together with Veterans operates out of American Legion Post 31 in Shinnston and on Nov. 4, organizers invited area residents to learn about how to detect the early signs of veteran suicide and how to prevent it.
The target of the training was mostly area first responders, since they are usually the first line of defense when a veteran is having a crisis. However, all community members were invited to come, learn and take part.
The meeting was led by Cliff Shingleton, the local facilitator for Together with Veterans. He said North Central West Virginia was recently recognized by the Veterans Administration as having one of the highest rates of veteran suicide per capita in the U.S.
“The VA asked us if we’d be interested in running this organization to try and curb this problem before it gets any worse,” Shingleton said. “We’re the first in the state of West Virginia.”
The training focused on how to empower emergency responders to ask uncomfortable questions that are necessary to establish care for when a veteran is having a crisis.
“Are you thinking about hurting yourself, do you have a way to do it and do you have a plan,” are the basic questions that can lead to saving a life from suicide. In most situations, someone who is considering taking their life won’t admit to it unless asked.
Leading a section of the training was Michele Rivard, a partnership coordinator with the VA. She said organizations such as Together with Veterans are crucial to preventing suicide.
According to Rivard, 65 percent of veterans aren’t involved with the VA, which can leave them without an emotional support system in times of crisis. Coalitions like this are designed to reach those veterans and let them know they have somewhere to turn to when things get tough.
These coalitions can’t stop every instance from happening, that’s where training comes in, to prepare the community to help where they can and to know the signs and the steps to take.
“The hardest thing to do in these situations is figuring out what to do next. When people are having bad days, people go to first responders or their churches and a lot of the time, pastors aren’t trained to handle those situations,” Rivard said. “One death is too many, and we’re trying to make sure people know what to do in these situations.”
The training was broken down into a simple acronym, SAVE —
- Signs should be recognized
- Ask the important questions
- Validate the veteran’s experience
- Encourage treatment and expedite getting help
This sort of support for veterans has been lacking for years, but Shingleton is just glad to see it finally being discussed so veterans can get the help they need.
“It’s been long overdue. Veterans have a unique mentality. When we’re in the service, we’re told that asking for help is weakness, so once they’re out, veterans have a hard time reaching out,” Shingleton said. “The fact these organizations are reaching out to them first makes a huge difference.”
For information about Together with Veterans or to get involved with the program, contact Tom Willis at 304-629-4873.
