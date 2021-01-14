HUNTINGTON — It’s no secret that every person is experiencing the feelings associated with COVID-19. From zoom happy hours to being locked down with significant others, life in quarantine can definitely get the better of anyone.
One West Virginian wanted to portray these emotions in a way he knew how. The anthology series “Normal for Now” follows several people in Appalachia during a single day in lockdown. Director Afsheen Misaghi — a West Virginia University graduate — wanted each story to contain an authentic and relatable message he hoped would resonate with viewers.
Misaghi, who has Master’s of Fine Arts, wanted to work in film. He said he bounced around an idea for an anthology series in which each episode would be different but use the same theme throughout.
“I didn’t see any authentic or genuine content being made about the pandemic or quarantine or isolation particularly when it comes to the emotions around that,” Misaghi said.
One episode follows a girl who has a zoom happy hour, but when that happy hour ends she’s intoxicated and alone in her room. All four episodes were shot in Huntington.
A lot of research Misaghi has done for his Master’s program has been about race and representation in media. Misaghi is a person of color who was born in Lewisburg and raised in Charleston.
“That was an important part to me. How can we show diversity that’s really here and alive in West Virginia in the Appalachian region,” he said.
When people from West Virginia are depicted in movies and TV shows they’re very homogeneous. They’re often portrayed as white and described as hillbillies, backwards and poor, said Misaghi.
“What I know Appalachia to be is a very loving and diverse and genuine place with the most caring and amazing people,” he said.
All the main performers in the series are West Virginians as well as the crew. All the main actors are also part of the LGBTQ community.
Collaborating with Nate Cesco in writing the series, Misaghi said it was important to create something real.
“Because it was so in the moment, present and raw it was a lot easier for our performers to capture that feeling because they went through it and they’re still going through it,” he said.
Misaghi played Noah in one of the short films. Noah’s character was working from home and having a tough time staying focused all while sneaking a beer here and there.
“Writing for myself was a joy but it was also kind of scary because I never portrayed these emotions. When it came to the day that we filmed it I kind of just tapped into that ‘OK I know these feelings, I’ve felt this before.’ This is our lives right now this is our normal,” he said.
Each of the four episodes, Misaghi said, involve having tough conversations with either friends or family especially when isolated and unable to see people. Misaghi said when the shorts were created it was important they came across as a living document of diversity in Appalachia.
“All those people that were representing Appalachia in those Hollywood movies, they’re not from here,” he said.
His hope is that the shorts serve as a reference of what Appalachia and West Virginians really are. The feelings of the pandemic are everywhere and universal, and even though everyone is different, Misaghi said, these West Virginians are feeling the same feelings as everyone else during these unprecedented times.
“Whether you’re sitting on your couch watching this in LA or watching this on your phone in Chicago or your watching this on your iPad in Houston, Texas these feelings are really universal but these situations that we put our characters in are big authentic pieces of Appalachia,” he said.
“Normal for Now” is currently available on Amazon Prime.
