Ohio River bridge to be moved this week

WELLSBURG — Officials with the West Virginia Department of Transportation have announced plans to move the 830-foot-long main span of the new Ohio River bridge the morning of April 21 and lift the 4,000-ton structure onto the span’s piers early the next day.
State officials stress weather will be a major influence on plans to transport the main span down river on four barges about a mile south of Wellsburg, where large hydraulic cranes will be used to lift it 80 feet into the air and onto its piers.
A press release Wednesday from the department states, “Due to the highly sensitive nature of the actions being performed during this operation, execution will not be possible if river and wind conditions are not favorable.”
“Therefore, there is a real possibility the event will be delayed to the middle or end of the week of April 19. We will be closely monitoring the weather conditions throughout this week and will promptly communicate any updates and/or date changes as they arise.”
The move originally had been announced for April 20-21.
State highway officials earlier reported that with the cooperation of the Coast Guard, the affected area of the river will be closed to traffic during the operations.
It’s not clear if there are still plans to maintain traffic on nearby state Route 2 using one lane regulated by flaggers.
Officials have set 8:30 a.m. April 21 as the tentative start time for the main span’s move, a process expected to continue into the afternoon.
Plans call for crews to proceed in lifting the main span at about 3:30 a.m. April 22, with the entire process not expected to be completed until the late afternoon.
The work is part of a $131 million project undertaken by the Flatiron Corp. of Broomfield, Colo., and slated for completion in fall 2022.
Once the main span is in place, crews will set about building the span’s 60-foot-wide deck as well as proceeding with links to West Virginia Route 2 and the intersection of Third and Cleaver streets in Brilliant, from which vehicles may access Ohio Route 7.
Studies commissioned by the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission cited the advancing age of the Market Street Bridge and Fort Steuben Bridge, the latter since demolished, and weight restrictions on the former bridge as the need for a new Ohio River crossing to support interstate traffic between Jefferson and Brooke counties.
Local officials and other community members overseeing the studies also suggested it will boost economic development at the two counties’ ends while providing another transportation artery in the event state Routes 2 or 7 are blocked by rock slides, a recurring problem in those two areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.