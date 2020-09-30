CLARKSBURG – In U.S. District Court in Clarksburg, a Shinnston woman has entered a guilty plea on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.
U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said Stephanie Cottrill, 37, admitted she worked with others to distribute methamphetamine and heroin from November 2019 to January 2020 in Ritchie County.
If convicted, Cottrill faces up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the final sentence imposed will be based on the seriousness of the offenses and Cottrill’s prior criminal history, if applicable.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, while U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.