BRIDGEPORT — The U.S. Department of Transportation has temporarily blocked SkyWest’s flight termination, sparing North Central West Virginia Airport from the loss of one of their flight providers.
Last week, SkyWest, an airline that services CKB through United Airlines, announced a request to the DOT for a termination of service in flights to 29 cities, including Bridgeport. According to the airline, the termination request came from a lack of pilots, a conundrum the industry at large currently faces.
However, through the efforts of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the DOT blocked the termination in West Virginia until the airport can find a replacement airline for the routes currently served by SkyWest.
While the airport initially reported the termination wouldn’t affect service, CKB Director Rick Rock was worried when the news first hit.
“I worked very hard to recruit SkyWest and to be able to bring that service to the community,” Rock said. “It’s a very important service to our community and to hear that they were having issues... it was very disappointing.”
SkyWest offers flights to Chicago and Washington, D.C. from Bridgeport. These two routes are what essentially connect CKB to the rest of the world. Once a passenger travels to Chicago O’Hare, a connecting flight can be taken to pretty much anywhere else in the world.
Members of the airport’s advisory board, the Benedum Airport Authority, had similar reactions. Marion County Commission President Randy Elliot, who also serves on the airport board, said he was disappointed when he heard the news of the termination.
“We were very upset when we found out about [SkyWest] pulling out,” Elliot said. “Thankfully our senator put a pause on the termination until we can find a replacement for those routes. This buys us time and it means a lot that the senators were able to intervene so we don’t go without these vital services.”
The services were shown to be vital in a letter penned by Sen. Manchin that was sent to DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg citing the expansion project now underway at the airport since those connections were added.
“SkyWest has been a strong partner to Clarksburg and Lewisburg since it began serving those communities in 2017 and 2018 respectively, offering global connectivity through the hubs of Chicago O’Hare and Washington Dulles,” Manchin wrote. “CKB and [Greenbrier Valley Airport] have shown considerable growth, with a 66.5% increase in enplanements at CKB between 2017 and 2019, and a 133.99% increase at LWB over the same period.”
Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg was threatened to lose the same services but their termination was also paused via Manchin’s letter.
However, despite the termination looming and the race to find a new carrier underway, Rock and Elliot are excited for what’s coming for the airport in the near future.
“We’re very grateful for what we have. I know the community gets very excited about the Allegiant services and it’s an exciting time especially making it through COVID as an airport our size,” Rock said. “We’ll continue to provide the destinations that the community likes and it’s still shaping up to be a busy season.”
The airport is also around 60 percent complete on their “move the mountain” project, which will result in a new terminal and business park along the compound culminating in 100 acres of flat, developable land. Elliot said that there are many good things happening at CKB.
“It’s been a wonderful project. We started it last July and it’s going very very well,” Elliot said. “We anticipate expansion of some of our businesses that are already on the property as well as new businesses moving in. We have a lot of good things happening.”
