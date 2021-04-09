FAIRMONT — It’s forest fire season in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Division of Forestry has already reported 313 brush fires statewide since the start of 2021. In Forestry Division 1, which contains 12 counties including Marion, officials have reported 44.
“I wish I had a nickel for every time I’ve heard people say one of two things,” said Rudy Williams, regional forester for WVDOF. “They say, ‘I didn’t know it was illegal to burn right now, or, ‘I just turned my back for a minute.’”
West Virginia has two forest fire seasons, one runs from October through December, the other runs March through May. During these months outdoor burning is restricted.
“A lot of the calls we get are due to people burning things and losing control of the fire,” said Roger Channel, fire chief at Bunners Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. “During fire season, there’s a set of burning laws that you have to follow.”
These laws restrict burning to only occur between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. The fire must always be attended, a 10-foot circle around the fire must be cleared down to bare dirt. If a fire gets out of control, whoever started the burn is liable for any damage.
“For the most part [the 10-foot circle] is what people fail to do,” said Channel. “Also, they tend to pick windy days.”
This increase in fires is not unexpected. With spring, many residents clean up their yards and burn excess dried vegetation from winter. However, residents who plan to burn the yard waste should follow the rules and be aware of the damage a fire can cause.
“One thing different this year than normal is we’ve had quite a few structures threatened,” said Williams. “The fire can get out and turn back toward the house. To my knowledge we haven’t lost any houses, but we’ve lost probably five or six hunting cabins or sheds.”
Williams said most of these incidents are accidental — a burning brush pile that got out of hand.
“I feel sorry for the people usually, there’s never anybody who burned a brush pile and it was their intention to let it get out [of their control],” he said. “They’re usually embarrassed when we show up.”
Since the dead of winter is still subsiding, the humidity is still low and brush and leaves are easy to catch fire from a stray ember. Both Williams and Channel warn that sticking to the allowed burn hours and keeping the 10-foot ring are important because the ring of dirt absent of any dry brush will keep the fires contained.
“When the humidity is low, it sucks the moisture out of everything — logs, leaves, anything,” said Williams. “Once everything greens up and we start getting shade on the forest floor we’ll see the fire getting smaller and smaller.”
“Make sure you’re following the burning laws, make sure you follow the set times,” said Channel. “Even if it’s a nice night when you start the fire, the next morning could be windy and could start blowing some embers.”
All of the laws and tips about correct burning can be found on the Division of Forestry’s website at wvforestry.com or call the Region 1 office at 304-825-6983. Any unlawful burning or out-of-control burning should be reported to 911.
