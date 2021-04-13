FAIRMONT — State Auditor J.B. McCuskey came before Fairmont City Council on Tuesday evening to discuss the auditor’s office open government platform.
McCuskey said around 40 West Virginia cities are onboard with the open government website. McCuskey said in the auditor’s office one of the greatest challenges is having around 2,000 audits to do.
“What ends up happening is that our smallest cities end up falling behind,” said McCuskey.
The auditor’s office needed to figure out a way — without increasing the size and expenses of the office — to streamline the audit process and make it easier for cities to get their numbers to the auditor’s office at the same time increasing transparency in government.
“What we believe is that the citizens feel like they own their government and feel like they have a part in it, there’s distrust that can be alleviated,” said McCuskey.
The City of Fairmont is one of the auditor’s office highest level partners which means that the citizens will have unlimited access to all the city’s financial information.
“What it also means is the mayor and all of you council folks will have unlimited real time action to your books,” said McCuskey.
He said the pandemic gave a real window into this accessibility given leaders need to know what’s going on in the present to make decisions for the present.
“What this really gives you is an ability to communicate with your constituents,” said McCuskey.
Any set of financial data can be pulled from the database and can be posted as a Facebook or Twitter post. For example, if the city bought a new police car or used money to fill a pothole.
The website will also help streamline the audit process and make audits less expensive and make data more accurate as cities move to get money from the American Rescue Plan.
“The same technology is going to be used to help cities and counties work together to pool their funds, pool their resources,” said McCuskey.
Skylar Wotring, transparency and oversight manager for the WV State Auditor’s Office gave a presentation about the website’s interface. Fairmontwv.opengov.com is the website where all the fiscal information about the city can be accessed.
“We are not asking you to put anything that we want out there it’s all up to your discretion,” said Wotring.
Color coordinated schemes and maps are used to compile the data. A user can also go in and see all the different breakdowns of things such as revenues, expenses by department and coal severance revenues versus expenses. Wotring said council members can set up a dashboard that will decentralize information so they can work together all at once and all at a glance.
Wotring touched on something called “stories” within the website. He said it’s a webpage built within the portal to have constituents be able to interact with.
“That gives you a way to tie in the narrative with your financial data. If you’re seeing a project to completion, you want folks to see how you’re managing a grant — different projects that you’re working on, or if you just want to give basic accounting and financial information,” said Wotring.
Wotring touched on the American Rescue Plan and said the auditor’s office is requiring local governments and counties to report expenditures out of the American Rescue Plan special revenue account.
“This will be another built in story that we will make live and visualize once when we get guidance from Senator Manchin and the U.S. Treasury,” said Wotring.
Mayor Tom Mainella said it will be nice that citizens will be able to go online and see where their money is being taken in and also spent.
“It’s just part of that transparency thing that I guess with the advent of websites and the internet and computers and things like that can be made possible now that couldn’t be done 50 years ago,” said Mainella.
He said people don’t mind paying as long as they know their money is being spent well.
Mainella also presented two proclamations at Tuesday’s meeting. One was for Russell Yann Day in remembrance of Yann who passed away in January.
“Those of us who have been here most of our lives knew Russell Yann from day one. He was 89 years old when he passed away,” said Mainella.
Mainella said Yann was a character and a good guy and a very generous man who donated a lot to the community.
“He was just one of those people that come along every once in a while that after they’re gone you really, really miss them,” said Mainella.
Mainella also made a proclamation marking April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
“Now is the time to take actions as leaders in our community to create a safe environment for all Fairmont citizens including our youth and our education institutions,” said Mainella.
