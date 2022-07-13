BLUEFIELD — As the number of positive COVID cases and hospitalizations continue a gradual rise, West Virginia health officials are making plans to be ready if the trend continues.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Task Force, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Tuesday state hospitals now report 312 COVID-related hospitalizations, a number that had dropped to only 77 in April.
Hoyer said that during the Omicron surge earlier this year state hospitals had a capacity to adequately handle about 800 COVID patients, but that has changed.
“That number for COVID is now 500,” he said, because of staffing shortages as well as the possible loss of employee hours if a surge hits.
“We are increasing the frequency of our coordination with hospitals, long-term care facilities and community health clinics,” he said.
Hoyer said another “table top exercise” will also be set to review contingencies that could occur, and recalling the National Guard to help is an option if needed.
During the Omicron surge in January, the number of COVID patients reached more than 1,000, with bed and staffing shortages around the state and taxing the ability of hospitals to keep up. The National Guard had to send members to hospitals to help out in whatever capacity they could.
Since that time, staffing shortages have worsened with health care professionals leaving for better pay or retiring.
Hoyer once again urged residents to be up to date on vaccinations, especially considering “another, more contagious, variant is coming behind this one,” referring to Omicron BA.2.75, which is starting to spread in other countries and is considered the most contagious yet.
Hoyer said the vaccinations are not all about keeping people from contracting the virus. “This is about protecting you form serious illness and death. This is not a transmission issue.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said the current numbers are at least in part most likely the “front impact” of the BA.2.5 variant, which is dominant now in the country and around the world.
He reiterated what Hoyer said about the importance of vaccines and boosters.
“Vaccines are really good at protecting people from getting severely ill and dying,” he said. “Being fully up to date on vaccines reduces your risk of dying by 42 times. These shots are really effective.”
However, he said, only 29 percent of eligible people in the country have received the second booster shot (only those 50 and over or immunocompromised can get the second booster).
“We need to do better than that,” he said. “The best strategy is absolutely staying up to date with vaccines.”
Justice also once again urged residents to be completely vaccinated after reading a list of 21 more COVID deaths, bringing the total in the state to 7,091.
He has said repeatedly that COVID is not just going to go away and the way to live with it is to be fully vaccinated and boosted.
Almost 3,000 active cases in the state were reported Tuesday by the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources).
On the state County Alert Map on Tuesday, only 12 counties are now in green with the rest in yellow, except McDowell County, which is gold.
On another issue, Justice said details of his proposal to cut the personal property tax in the state by 10 percent are still being worked on.
Talks are continuing on finalizing the “tiering” of the tax, he said, which is an attempt to benefit those making less money the most.
“We are trying to make it fair and equitable,” he said, and help those who need it the most. “But we still want to remember those who bring job opportunities to the state. We can’t flood the lower side and forget about the top side” because the top side creates jobs.
“It is a little complicated,” he said, but he is wants to work “side by side with everyone” to get it passed.
But if legislators don’t want to do it, he added, “they will answer to the public” and they would miss “a great opportunity.”
The long-range goal, he said, is to completely eliminate the personal income tax as a way to lure people and businesses to the state.
A special session of the legislature on the tax cut has been set for July 24-26.
Justice also said he is not yet ready to call a special session on tweaking the state’s abortion laws, some of which have been on the books since the 1880s and, according the Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, can now be enforced with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but need to be be amended.
Justice said he supports Morrisey’s views on the issue and wants to give legislators more time to study possible action.
It is a “sensitive” topic and “so, so difficult” with many different issues and aspects., he said.
The current laws in the state would basically ban all abortions and have felony penalties for providers of abortions and possibly the mothers as well.
Justice has said repeatedly the special session on abortion rights would be called soon but he has not yet provided a specific timeframe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.