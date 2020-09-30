CHARLESTON — West Virginia's top elections official has debunked a claim that a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was caught dumping vote-by-mail ballots in creeks and rivers in the Mountain State.
Secretary of State Mac Warner attempted Wednesday to clarify Trump's comments he made in Tuesday night's debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. In a press release, Warner made clear that West Virginia experienced a unique circumstance where a postal carrier altered absentee ballot applications, but did not alter vote by mail ballots.
The press release continues by stating, "An astute county clerk readily uncovered the altered applications and quickly turned the case over to the Secretary of State. Prior to the election, Warner had organized an Election Anti-Fraud Task Force consisting of WV’s U.S. Attorneys, the FBI, the WV Attorney General, the WV State Police, local law enforcement and the Secretary of State investigations team. The Anti-Fraud Task Force went to work, brought in the regional Post Office Inspector General, and the Task Force had a confession from the postal carrier within days."
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of WV prosecuted the case, and in July, the postal carrier — Thomas Cooper, 47, of Dry Fork, W.Va. — pled guilty in July to one count of attempted election fraud and one count of “injury to the mail,” according to documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of West Virginia.
"The timely prosecution of election fraud in the 2020 Primary election cycle in West Virginia shows that we take election fraud seriously, that the system we have in place works well. Voters should be confident that this election will be safe, secure, and fair,” Warner said.
Warner's opponent, Natalie Tennant immediately responded on social media to Trump's a erroneous statement.
"#WV absentee voting is safe and secure. A mailman did not sell ballots. He altered request forms and was caught," states the post. "As Secretary of State I stood up for your voting rights and will stand up against false claims."
Tennant went on to say that West Virginia voters deserve a secretary of state who will stand up for voting rights and stand against false claims. Tennant said spreading fear and confusion is a form of voter suppression and that she would not tolerate it.
"West Virginians are proud of who we are and deserve better," Tennant said.
Trump's comments also caught the attention of the state's senior U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, (D-W.Va.), who, like Warner, refuted the outlandish claim.
“It’s plain wrong that President Trump would mislead Americans to think mail-in voter fraud is happening in West Virginia. There is no widespread voter fraud in West Virginia and any claim to the contrary is false. The truth is one mail carrier altered five ballot request forms from Democrat to Republican in the primary election in Pendleton County. The judicial and electoral system worked: he was caught, charged with attempted election fraud and pled guilty. Mail-in voting is safe and altering ballots is a felony punishable with up to 5 years in prison and a $20,000 fine in West Virginia, in addition to any federal penalty. To suggest anything different is just not true and an attempt to undermine Americans’ faith in our Democratic process and disparage West Virginia is wrong.”
Warner said that he shares the President's concern over the potential for increased election fraud with the increase in absentee voting and in those vote-by-mail-only states where millions of ballots are mailed to voters who haven't requested them. However, Warner said that states can mitigate the increase in possible election fraud with effective strategies to deter, investigate, and prosecute those who would attempt to cheat.
Warner praised West Virginia’s 55 county clerks who work to prevent election fraud and interference.
“We have conducted extensive training with clerks and election officials, covering everything from cyber security, to continuity of operations, to preventing and detecting fraud. This was a prime example of a dedicated clerk, closely watching her election process, and quickly reporting an anomaly as she had been trained to do. The system worked, and we were able to rapidly assure the voters of West Virginia that the election was secure,” Warner said.
The Secretary of State's Office has a toll free phone number to take complaints of improper election activities: 877-FRAUD-WV (877-372-8688).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.