FAIRMONT — Three West Virginia organizations have teamed up to address youth homelessness as a public health problem.
An issue brief entitled “Counting West Virginia’s Rising Numbers of Homeless Children” published in conjunction with WV KIDS COUNT, WVU Medicine’s Children and the West Virginia Department of Education reports that the number of homeless children is rising in the Mountain State.
A child is identified as homeless when their nighttime residence is not permanent, such as sheltered, doubled up, unsheltered, or a hotel/motel. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, there were as many as 10,417 youth experiencing homelessness during the 2019-2020 school year and 10,552 during the 2018-2019 school year, which is an increase of about 14 percent since the 2014-2015 school year.
“WVU Medicine Children’s is a proud WV KIDS COUNT Regional Ambassador,” Cheryl Jones, assistant vice president for WVU Medicine Children’s and a WV KIDS COUNT Board member, said.
“This is an urgent issue and by working together to advance trauma-informed community policy and practice, we can better address the needs and services for children who are homeless,” she said.
Randy Farley, superintendent of Marion County Schools, said the school system works with different agencies throughout the county to assist kids who may be experiencing homelessness.
“There are churches and food banks. There are schools that have food covered, clothing closets and of course we hook up to all these agencies in the community to help someone if they need it,” he said.
Students can be referred to The United Way or The Connecting Link to name a few of these organizations, Farley said. Schools keep documentation that lists all the agencies in the county that can provide assistance to kids in need. Some funds are also available to help homeless students.
“We also have in Marion County a person that’s called a home/school liaison and that person is able to go and make visits, get what the real needs are, help them through this process of where do I go for help,” said Farley.
The school system puts their arms around every student that’s coming to school whether homeless or in a bad situation, said Farley. Identifying the need often comes when a student enrolls, or they feel comfortable coming to school and telling a staff member their situation. Farley said sometimes it’s not always apparent a child is homeless given they might move in with a family friend and are having some needs met.
“You watch for the physical signs and then you approach them not to be in their business but there is anything we can assist you with,” said Farley.
Teachers do their best to be observant, especially now given students are not in school as much during COVID-19.
Farley said he doesn’t believe COVID has caused more homelessness in Marion County.
