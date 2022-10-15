Rev. Leon Sullivan and Coretta Scott King, widow of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., address passengers at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, May 15, 1999, before boarding a flight to Accra, Ghana, where they led the U.S. delegation to the Fifth African-African American Summit. The summit is a conference of government and business leaders to improve trade between Africa and other nations and address social, health and educational issues affecting sub-Saharan Africa.