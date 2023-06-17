CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at wvencyclopedia.org.
June 18, 1937: Jay Rockefeller was born in New York City. He served as West Virginia’s 29th governor from 1977 to 1985 and in the U.S. Senate from 1985 to 2015.
June 18, 1944: It’s Wheeling Steel aired its last program, a half-hour musical variety radio program that drew upon talented Wheeling Steel employees and families, the show ran eight years and was broadcast nationally.
June 19, 1905: Sen. Rush Dew Holt was born in Weston. At 29, Holt was the youngest person ever elected to the U.S. Senate, earning him the nickname “Boy Senator.” Since the Constitution sets 30 as the minimum age for senators, Holt had to wait until his birthday in June 1935 to take his seat, nearly six months into the 74th Congress.
June 19, 1909: Oak Park, an amusement park in Preston County, opened. The park was an easy ride from Morgantown and helped fill up trains on weekends and holidays. On one summer day in 1909, 14 trains brought more than 4,000 people to the park.
June 20, 1861: Francis Pierpont was unanimously elected governor of the unionist Reorganized Government of Virginia, which sat at Wheeling until West Virginia entered the Union two years later.
June 20, 1863: West Virginia became the 35th state. Arthur Boreman was the state’s first governor.
June 20, 1932: The West Virginia capitol was officially dedicated. Construction had begun in 1924.
June 20, 1963: On the 100th birthday of West Virginia, President John F. Kennedy made his last appearance in West Virginia. Speaking in Charleston in a pouring rain, he said, “The sun does not always shine in West Virginia, but the people always do.”
June 20, 1970: The play Hatfields and McCoys opened at Grandview State Park amphitheater. Written by Billy Edd Wheeler with music by Ewel Cornett, the show joined Honey in the Rock as a regular summer offering.
June 21, 1920: Wheeling Steel Corp. was organized when La Belle Iron Works, Whitaker-Glessner Company, and Wheeling Steel & Iron Works combined. In the 1920s, Wheeling Steel employed more than 17,000 workers and ranked as the nation’s third-largest steelmaker.
June 21, 1959: Musician Kathy Mattea was born in South Charleston but grew up in nearby Cross Lanes. She rose to country music stardom in the 1980s. Since 2021, she has hosted the Mountain Stage radio program.
June 22, 1926: Earl Olgebay died in Cleveland. He was one of West Virginia’s most successful industrialists and a generous benefactor.
June 23, 1944: A tornado struck Shinnston and the surrounding area, killing 103 people and injuring hundreds more.
June 23, 2016: Eight inches of rain fell in a 12-hour period. The Meadow, Cherry and Elk rivers, as well as Howard Creek, flooded downtowns and The Greenbrier resort, killing 23 people.
June 24, 1842: Author Ambrose Bierce was born. Bierce found the setting for some of his famous short stories in the mountains of Civil War-era West Virginia.
