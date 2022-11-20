Senate Majority Leader Robert Byrd D-W.Va., talks to reporters on Thursday, May 28, 1988 at Capitol Hill in Washington as Senator William Cohen, R-Maine, left, and Sam Nunn, D-Ga., right, look on. The Senate nearing pre-summit approval of the historic treaty eliminating medium-rate missiles, voted overwhelmingly to restrict a future president’s power to change the U.S. interpretation of the treaty. Byrd said, “I hope that the Senate can complete work on this treaty yet this evening.”