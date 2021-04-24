FAIRMONT — Tricia Johnston, an experienced newspaper executive, has been appointed publisher of the Times West Virginian, effective May 1.
She succeeds Titus Workman, who recently announced his retirement after 46 years in the newspaper business at 11 different newspapers in four states.
Johnston has served as publisher of the Goshen, Indiana, News for the past two years. In addition to the Fairmont paper, she will serve as West Virginia publisher for the Beckley Register-Herald and the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
All of the papers, including the Goshen News, are owned by CNHI, LLC, a community newspaper company headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama.
“I’m honored to be entrusted with the proud tradition of community journalism our West Virginia newspapers represent,” said Johnston. “My goal is to build on their foundation of excellence.”
She noted the history of the Times West Virginian goes back 155 years, and over that time the paper has won numerous accolades for local news coverage of Fairmont and Marion County.
“Local news, advertising and subscriptions are the essence of a newspaper’s success,” she said. “We will pursue all three with vigor in an effort to provide the Fairmont market with content residents want and need in print and online.”
Johnston’s first newspaper job occurred 34 years ago as an advertising account executive with The News-Herald in Willoughby, Ohio, eventually becoming the paper’s advertising director. Later she served in advertising, marketing and publisher positions with papers in Michigan and Pennsylvania in addition to Indiana.
Johnston holds a master’s degree in business administration from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio, and a bachelor’s degree in English from St. Bonaventure University in Allegany, New York.
In addition to her newspaper career, she has also served as a marketing and communications director for United Way in Mentor, Ohio.
