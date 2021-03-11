CLARKSBURG — The U.S. Marshal Service is asking for help from the public in apprehending James Tyrone Pugh also known as “Tyke” and “Fam.”
According to a press release, Pugh is described as a 46 year old black male approximately 5’08” tall and weighing 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Pugh is being sought after being indicted by the FBI Mon Metro Drug Task Force for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute in October 2020. Pugh is known to frequent multiple areas of West Virginia, including Morgantown, Wheeling, and Beckley.
Pugh also has ties to multiple other states including New York, Texas, Illinois, California, and Florida.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Pugh should contact the U.S. Marshal Service at 304-623-0486.
