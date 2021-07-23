FAIRMONT — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hopes to show West Virginians he’s fighting for them.
Morrisey joined Fairmont community leaders Thursday at the Marion County Chamber of Commerce as he makes his rounds to several West Virginia cities to discuss topics he believes are important to residents and businesses. Prior to coming to Fairmont, he spoke at a town hall in Parkersburg.
From big pharma settlements to ballot security, Morrisey shared his thoughts on the topics and explained what he is doing to ensure West Virginians’ opinions are being heard.
Purdue Pharma settlement
Several pharmacy companies recently have come forward with multi-billion dollar settlements to act as reparations for the companies’ role in the opioid crisis plaguing communities across the country.
Morrisey spoke specifically about the Purdue Pharma settlement and bankruptcy case which, as it stands right now, would send $81 million to West Virginia. However, Morrisey said that’s not enough and he will be arguing for a larger settlement and a change to how the money should be doled out. He will argue his case Aug. 9.
“I’ve argued, for that case and other cases, that when money’s come in to address the opioid epidemic ... we have to make sure the money is spent the right way,” Morrisey said. “To me, that’s why we need a formula — a settlement — that’s based on the intensity and severity of the impact on West Virginia.”
According to Morrisey, as the settlement stands now, the money is going to states based on population totals rather than to the states where a higher percentage of the population was affected.
“It’s a stupid idea, so we’re fighting back,” Morrisey said. “I’m hopeful we’ll see some additional gain.”
He proposes that the formula be changed to focus on statistics such as overdose deaths and hospitalizations.
Post-pandemic business liability
Chamber of Commerce Board President Jonathan Board raised concerns over “business predictability” now that the pandemic is waning.
“[Businesses] want to know that today is going to be like tomorrow, et cetera,” Board said. Board went on to ask about recent legislation passed to remove liability from businesses and asked how confident Morrisey was in that legislation.
In March, Gov. Jim Justice signed a “coronavirus liability shield law” which would protect businesses and care providers from liability if a customer or patient contracted COVID-19 in the business or care facility.
“We have not had a legal challenge to [that law],” Morrisey said. “We know that [these laws] help advance that predictability they rightfully talk about.”
Requiring health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccination
Board also brought up laws other states are passing, allowing the private sector to require workers in the health care field to be vaccinated. The thought was spurred by the recent news of WVU Medicine taking over the former Fairmont Regional Medical Center.
Arizona is one such state, which recently allowed hospital systems to require vaccinations.
“I’ve always been a believer that encouragement is superior to mandates,” Morrisey said. “Trying to force people is different than trying to encourage them. I’m hopeful that’s the way folks in West Virginia will approach that too.”
Del. Guy Ward, R-White Hall, weighed in on the issue as well.
“Talking to the other delegates... they’re against doing anything mandatory,” Ward said. “So, I don’t foresee that coming out of the legislature.”
Morrisey said that “coercing and mandates are problematic.” As he sees it, the correct way is to talk to people and give them the facts and information to make the decision for themselves.
Election security
Morrisey was asked if he sees West Virginia passing any laws regarding election.
Morrisey and his office weighed in on a recent Arizona law banning a process dubbed, “ballot harvesting.” This is when a third-party is tasked with collecting ballots. Morrisey explained his rationale in getting involved with an issue happening in a state across the country.
“Why is that relevant for West Virginia at all? That’s a way to ensure that ballot harvesting never comes to West Virginia,” Morrisey said. “We do need systems to prevent [voter] fraud from occurring because it does happen.”
According to the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, in the 250 million mail-in ballots cast in elections between 2000 and 2020, Heritage’s database identified 193 criminal convictions, civil penalties, diversions, or other official findings for fraudulent use of mail ballots.
While fraud does occur in U.S. elections, it is at a rate so small the results are negligible.
Cybersecurity
While Morrisey and his office do not run the office of technology — that falls under the governor — Morrisey said his office does get involved in cybersecurity projects.
An area Morrisey said West Virginia could improve is dealing with issues of identity theft.
“Identity theft is a very serious problem,” Morrisey said. “We think that’s an area West Virginia could do more proactively.”
He then brought up the recent Office of Personnel Management data breach in 2014 where government officials data was leaked through a hack.
“This is something that’s very real, and I’d like to tighten up our systems,” Morrisey said.
After the meeting concluded, Board said the meeting was reassuring to him, as a member of the business community and a resident of Marion County.
“It’s one thing to talk in ‘theoretics’ but it’s another to really dial down and have narrow-focused conversation,” Board said. “It’s very reassuring for our members to know that there is someone in a position of power in government that is keeping our local issues top-of-mind.”
