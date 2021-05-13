FAIRMONT — Gasoline is still flowing in West Virginia, despite the disruptions in southern states.
A cyberattack on Friday hit the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast. The attack caused a ripple of disruptions in southern states, leading to panic-buying and stations being bought out of their supplies.
“What you’re feeling is not a lack of supply or a supply issue. What we have is a transportation issue,” said Jeanette McGee, spokeswoman for the AAA auto club in an interview with the Associated Press. “There is ample supply to fuel the United States for the summer, but what we’re having an issue with is getting it to those gas stations because the pipeline is down.”
States like North Carolina were hit the worst. Gasbuddy.com, a technology firm that tracks real-time fuel prices across the country, reported that 28% of the state’s gas stations are out of fuel. With some counties reaching 78%.
However, West Virginians are out of the area of impact in this supply line disruption. While some service stations here and there may see price hikes, panic-buying is far from necessary.
“Last night, folks were scared, but we seem to be in good shape today,” said Raymond Johnson, owner of Raymond’s Exxon on Jackson Street in Fairmont. “But who knows what it’ll happen tomorrow.”
Gasbuddy.com reports only 4% of W.Va. gas stations are out of fuel, with Marion County hardly reporting a shortage at all.
The national average price for a gallon of gasoline ticked above $3 for the first time since 2016 Wednesday, according to the AAA. Prices begin to rise around this time every year and the auto club said Wednesday that the average price hit $3.008 nationally.
Many gas stations around Fairmont have regular unleaded priced closer to $3 a gallon, but experts say, this hardly warrants mass-hoarding of gasoline.
Sheetz, a major chain of gas stations around North Central West Virginia, said some of their stores are affected, but it’s mainly due to high demand, not low supply.
“Sheetz is experiencing temporary fuel outages at some of our store locations. These shortages are not due to supply issues but are a result of extremely high demand causing stores to run out of fuel before the next scheduled delivery,” said Adam Sheetz, executive vice president of operations at Sheetz.
“Sheetz is not limiting purchases per customer and does not plan on putting limitations in place. However, we strongly encourage drivers to proceed as normal and avoid panic buying.”
The pipeline resumed operations manually late Monday, and full operations on Wednesday. Multiple U.S. agencies are coordinating efforts to avert any potential shortage, should they arise.
The White House said Wednesday that the Department of Transportation is now allowing Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia to use interstate highways to transport overweight loads of gasoline and other fuels under existing disaster declarations.
This story contains information originally reported by the Associated Press.
