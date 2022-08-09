WHEELING — The West Virginia State Conference for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will hold its annual convention in Charles Town on Aug. 12-13.
This year’s event is hosted by the Jefferson County Branch of the NAACP.
“Over the course of two days, numerous topics of importance will be addressed such as economic development, criminal justice, and advocacy to name a few,” State Conference President Darryl Clausell said. “NAACP leaders from branches across the state will attend the convention. We welcome new members to attend and get involved no matter where they reside in West Virginia.”
There are 14 NAACP branches throughout the state.
The two-day convention will be held at the historic Charles Washington Hall, 100 W. Washington St. Cost to attend is $15 per person. The annual Freedom Fund Banquet is an additional $35 and will be held Friday evening at Wainwright Baptist Church, 413 West Avis St. Clausell said guests will be treated to an inspirational keynote address by Rev. Dr. Sherman L. Lambert Sr., who is also a practicing attorney.
This year’s theme is “Community, Power & Pride.” Clausell said the Freedom Fund Banquet is a fundraising activity to support branch projects for local and national purposes within the scope of the NAACP’s programs. A free hospitality reception will follow the banquet at Fishermen’s Hall, 321 S. West St.
“The mission of the NAACP is to achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color,” Clausell said.
For more details about the convention and to reserve tickets, contact Lanae Johnson at lanae40106@yahoo.com or 240-354-4495.
