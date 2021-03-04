FAIRMONT — After taking hits to revenue and passenger traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia airports will soon receive economic relief.
U.S. Sens Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Tuesday that $5.6 million dollars will be allocated to 13 airports across the state.
Just over $1 million will be going to the North Central West Virginia Airport in Clarksburg and $13,000 will be going to Fairmont Municipal-Frankman Field Airport. The funds are made possible through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.
The aerospace industry and West Virginia airports have taken a heavy downturn since the pandemic. Rick Rock, airport director at the Clarksburg airport said the toll the last year had on the industry was quite a shock.
“2019 was our best year on record,” said Rock. “Then 2020 hit. Our ridership was way down, the travel was way down and we’re just trying to make our way through to the other side.”
The money will be used to safeguard passengers and staff from COVID-19 with upgraded safety and sanitation, but also to move things closer to normalcy.
Rock said the funds would aid to backfill some of the positions lost due to COVID, as well as upgrading the safety of the facilities.
“We must continue to take the necessary steps to safeguard our airports and those who work there as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Manchin said in a statement. “I am pleased DOT is investing in regional airports in West Virginia.”
Manchin and Capito said the airports are essential to our state’s tourism economy.
“Air travel is critical to economic development,” Sen. Capito said in a statement. “This funding is welcome news for our state and will hopefully help our airports.
“This funding is welcome news for our state and will hopefully help our airports maintain practices that limit the spread of COVID-19 and support costs associated with operations, personnel, and sanitation.”
Rock said he and the airport’s governing board are grateful for the relief.
“We appreciate the support of the FAA and our senators for looking out for the airports and the communities they operate in.”
Other airports receiving funding include: Yeager Airport, Tri-state/Milton J Ferguson Field Airport, Greenbrier Valley Airport, Mercer County Airport, Raleigh County Memorial Airport, Elkins-Randolph County-Jennings Randolph Field Airport, Eastern WV Regional/ Shepherd Field Airport, Appalachian Regional Airport, Braxton County Airport, Grant County Airport and Upshur County Regional Airport.
