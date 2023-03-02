CHARLESTON —The House of Delegates on Wednesday signed off on a bill that would raise the state’s minimum marrying age to 18 regardless of parental or guardian consent or a judge’s permission.
West Virginia has the highest rate of child marriage in the country.
The state’s current law allows a 16 year old to get married with parental consent. If the person is under the age of 16, a judge can sign off on the marriage.
Data from the health department showed girls as young as 14 have entered into marriages in the last decade.
Bekah Aranda, 39, is a volunteer with the West Virginia chapter of the National Organization for Women. She explained that the state’s foster care crisis – West Virginia has the country’s highest rate of terminating parental rights – could put more children at risk for entering child marriages.
“We can’t automatically assume that … parents and guardians [can] make the right decision,” she said.
Child marriage is linked to child abuse and human trafficking, and Del. Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, has led a renewed effort this Legislative session to raise the state’s minimum marrying age to 18.
“Children can’t sign leases, they can’t sign contracts. Marriage is much more than a contract,” Young said.
The bill, HB 3018, passed with an 84-13 vote then was sent to the Senate after a series of days where the bill was pulled off then put back on the House’s calendar for consideration, in part due Young’s push for the bill. Wednesday was the last day for bills to cross between the House and Senate for consideration before the Legislative session is scheduled to end next Saturday.
Girls who are poor, lack education and live in rural areas are more likely to enter into an underage marriage. It has been connected to ingrained cultural and religious factors, as well.
West Virginia’s high child poverty rate (one of the country's highest), educational shortcomings and largely rural landscape contribute to the vulnerability of girls who end up in marriages often in search of security.
A few months ago, Carisa Collins, a mother who lives in Monongalia County, learned from social media that child marriage was most common in West Virginia compared to other states.
“I just sat there and stared at that statistic, and my heart sank,” she said.
She requested detailed data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources about the issue, and she shared the data with The Register Herald.
“It’s not just an 18- and 17-year-old getting married. There are 14-, 15- and 17-year-olds getting married to adults 24 and older,” Collins, 34, said. “It just churned my stomach.”
The data also showed that in McDowell and Roane counties, one out of every 50 marriages from 2012 to 2021 involved an underage partner, Collins said.
Outcomes for child marriage aren’t great, particularly for women: child brides in the U.S. are 50 percent more likely to drop out of high school and much more likely to end up in poverty. The girls are at an increased risk for psychiatric disorders, and the marriages are likely to end in divorce.
Child marriage also can act as a legal shield for sexual assault. Under current state law, sexual assault is not prosecuted as a crime if the victim is married to the perpetrator, Prevent Child Abuse West Virginia State Coordinator Jim McKay explained. State lawmakers have tried and failed in the past to pass a bill that would have removed the marriage loophole from sexual assault law.
“Children who are forced into marriage by an adult who wants to marry a child deserve our protection from those adults,” McKay said. “In situations where two children seek to get married (which is extremely rare), then those children need our protection as well.”
DHHR does not collect data about child marriage in its child protective services investigations, according to the department.
These marriages can be difficult to leave because minors typically cannot bring legal action in their own name. Attorney retainer agreements with minors typically are voidable.
Young raised concerns about child marriage’s connection to human trafficking, as a forced marriage of a child could be part of a human trafficking operation. She noted there is no West Virginia data that showed how often this has occurred in the state.
The United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime in 2020 acknowledged that child marriage, particularly marriages that showed signs of force or abuse, were involved in human trafficking. Reports of trafficking through marriage often go unreported, the research noted.
Anti-trafficking legislation in some states acknowledges some forms of marriage. West Virginia’s does not.
There is no federal ban on child marriage. Nationally, more than 200,000 minors were married in the U.S. between 2000 and 2015, according to data from nonprofit advocacy group Tahirih Justice Center..
Amelia Ferrell Knisely can be reached at amelia.knisely@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.