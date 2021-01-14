WASHINGTON — All three of West Virginia’s members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted against the resolution to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 riot that stormed the U.S. Capitol Building.
Rep. David McKinley, R-01, joined Rep. Alex Mooney, R-02, and Rep. Carol Miller, R-03, issued separate statements to explain why they would oppose the vote, which ended up 232-197 and included 10 Republicans voting in the total.
McKinley, who represents North Central West Virginia, described the melee “as a violent mob” and called the attack “both disgusting and tragic.” The insurrection resulted in five deaths, including one member of the U.S. Capitol Police.
“President Trump bears responsibility for this. There is enough blame to go around. The statements of other elected officials, the 24-7 news media that seek out controversy, and social media platforms where going viral is more important than the truth have all contributed to the decay of civil discourse. Words and actions mean something, and reckless rhetoric has real world consequences,” McKinley said.
He said he was angry about the assault on the seat of American democracy, but cautioned that impeachment would be a “knee-jerk” reaction. He also said impeachment was meant to be used sparingly.
“With the benefit of all the facts, it may become evident that the President did indeed commit an impeachable offense. However, with a truncated, rushed process, I can’t fairly make that judgment and will vote against the Article of Impeachment today,” McKinley stated.
Miller characterized the attack as a criminal act and said such behavior has no place in our society.
Congresswoman Miller Statement on Vote Not to Impeach President Trump
“Violence of any kind does not belong in the political discourse of the United States of America. Anyone who carried out the January 6th attack must be held accountable under the law, and anyone who feels compelled to violence going forward must take time to pause and abandon their plans,” she said. “America is in desperate need of healing and unity, not further division.”
Like McKinley, Miller reasoned that impeachment was not the proper remedy because Trump “will be leaving office in one week.” She also said Congress should focus on the ideals they have in common instead of those issues that cause division.
“While we may disagree on this issue and others, every single member of the House of Representatives wants the same thing for our constituents and our nation — a safe, free, and prosperous country. We might disagree on how we achieve those goals, but our shared values are stronger than our disagreements. Every member, regardless of their vote today or in the future, deserves the respect due to any individual to serve the public to the best of their ability,” Miller stated.
Meanwhile, Mooney staunchly defended Trump’s rally speech that preceded the mob attack and saif the rioters “are responsible for their own actions and should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”
He urged his colleagues to “put aside partisan politics and work together for the best interest of America.” Mooney said the impeachment resolution lacked constitutional merit and, like his colleagues, said Trump will be leaving in seven days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.