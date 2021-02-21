MORGANTOWN — One of the big questions in all of science has been does life exist outside of the Earth? Or is the Earth unique and the only planet that hosts living organisms?
In her research as a geologist at West Virginia University, Kathleen Benison has focused on weird environments. She has studied acid salt lakes that have “nasty” water compositions but life still thrives there.
“Those are good places to try to understand if there was ever life on Mars — it would probably be in a similar kind of environment,” said Benison.
Studying these environments had lead her to interest in Mars. Now, Benison is a member of a scientific team that gets to choose which Martian rocks to bring back to Earth for study. NASA rover Perseverance landed on the surface of Mars Feb 18. Benison said it’s thrilling to be involved in the mission even if it becomes evident that is no life on Mars.
“If we find any kind of bio-signatures that would be amazing,” Benison said, who is serving as a return sample participating scientist.
She said there’s a couple of things that really appeal to her about being able to study the rocks of Mars. One is trying to figure out what samples to collect and send back to Earth. She said it’s a really interesting problem-solving situation.
“The other part is I get to work with all these other really interesting people who all have different specialties,” she said.
Because she’s working with so many different people, Benison is learning from them. Typically, in previous Mars missions, the scientists have been part of one of the groups that runs an instrument, such as operating a camera.
“But for the first time, because this is the first time we’re collecting samples that are going to come back to Earth, we have a group of about 12 of us who are the ones who are going to recommend which samples we should collect to bring back to Earth,” she said.
In preparation for this undertaking, Benison said there were two ways she got ready for her work on Mars. Studying the appropriate kinds of rocks that maybe could help her understand the rocks on Mars which she said is a bigger, long-term thing.
“For the prep for this we spent planning this for years and some of the people have been on this project for six or seven years. I am one of the new guys, I have only been working on it for about a year and a half so far,” she said.
She said in this timeframe, she’s had a lot of time to think about these samples and work on what’s important to bring back to Earth.
“There’s still probably going to be some big surprises. They always say expect the unexpected,” she said.
The way a geologist can tell if something lived on the planet is they refer back to Earth. Benison said we know things live in a lot of places on Earth but typically if there is water there, there is life.
“I study these crazy acid salt lakes. Sometimes they’re yellow and they still have life living in them, and minerals that form in water tell us that there is water there,” she said.
Gypsum is common on Mars and it forms from salty waters. If scientists find gypsum on Mars they will know that water has been present there. Benison said it would be thrilling to find traces of life on Mars, but it’s been exciting even up to this point.
