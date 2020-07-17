FAIRMONT — Marion County is one of three West Virginia counties selected to take part in a program that will teach teachers how to handle drug addiction.
It’s the result of a 2018 study that asked teachers about the different kind of situations they face in the classroom regarding the impacts of addiction. Survey researchers found that many teachers did not know what to do when confronted with children who face troubling experiences with drugs at home.
“’We don’t know what we can say to kids when we find out,’” said Jessica Troilo, associate professor and associate dean of Academic Affairs at WVU. “One teacher said a parent called her because the student needed to go home, and the parent said ‘I’m high right now, I just used.’ So what can you say? What can you do?”
Using survey results from about 3,000 teachers in West Virginia, WVU is piloting the training program called “Teacher Resources for Addiction Impact NOW!
Troilo, principal investigator for the project, said the training will help teachers navigate the situations presented by students who have a parent going through substance abuse disorder. She said the training will tackle the issue from multiple angles, including teacher stress and burnout.
“They still have to deliver the content, regardless of what is going on in classrooms, so it’s a lot of burnout and stress,” Troilo said. “So we felt from this, it seems kind of natural we need to create some kind of training or professional development session on getting some background information on substance abuse and misuse, how it looks within the family and then how those impacts within the family are coming into the classroom, and what teachers can expect.”
The training was scheduled to take place in person, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the program to move to a virtual format. Troilo said the Aug. 4 virtual session will accept 25 participants, and will include four modules about substance abuse disorder, how to identify it and its characteristics, an understanding of family context and support interactions with students and caregivers coming from homes where there’s a substance abuse disorder, self care for teachers, and a module about providing teachers with other addiction resources and organizations.
Lauren Prinzo, specialist in community and economic development for the WVU Extension Service, will lead the module about self care, which she said, is important because of the stress teachers may go through when providing support for troubled children.
“We’re talking about teacher self care, really as a strategy for continuing to be able to support the children and families they’re interacting with,” Prinzo said. “Teachers are taking care of so many other people every day, so making sure to engage in some self care so they can preserve their ability to care for others.”
The effort teachers put into their teaching alone can be draining, but to be a support system for a child in need of attention can make the job even more difficult, Prinzo said. The goal of this TRAIN program is to educate teachers on addiction from many angles, so they can be prepared to perform these extra duties if necessary.
“Teachers are the people who are interacting with children every day, supporting them and supporting their families,” Prinzo said. “So having an understanding of addiction and the stigma that comes along with it and family systems and how that works in an addictive home, specific classroom strategies they can use, but also revisiting the need to prioritize self, so you can continue to pour yourself out into your work.”
Troilo said even when a child is experiencing runoff effects of addiction at home, some of the negative mental and emotional effects can be lessened by the presence of a different trustworthy adult. While this can be difficult for teachers, Troilo said this training can help make the task more accessible.
“If kids have one special person that really allows them to see what it is to have a positive, healthy relationship, that someone is there they can trust... it kind of lessens a lot of those negative risks,” Troilo said. “I think teachers are aware of what potential there is for the relationships they have with their students, and I think that’s why they have been so concerned about ‘What can we do to help.’”
Alongside Marion County, this program will also be conducted in Logan and Jackson counties, which also received a high volume of survey responses from teachers.
“The three counties had high response rates on the original survey we conducted, so we thought we would start there,” Prinzo said.
The program is also being supported by the Region V Comprehensive Center Network, which Prinzo said, will allow for the training to expand throughout West Virginia and beyond. She said in the coming years, more teachers will have the opportunity to go through this training.
“With the support of the Region V Comprehensive Centers, the training is designed to be implemented across the state, and potentially even into other states,” Prinzo said. “So this is kind of the tip of the iceberg as far as starting the training process.”
Troilo said the administrators of the class sessions will also take note of the reception to the trainings, so they can further develop the content for future teachers who take the class.
“We want to get a sense for what works well,” Troilo said. “Then next year, we’ll be kind of rolling it out throughout the state and all the counties in the state, and for more than just 25 in a county.”
The support from WVU doesn’t only come from these sessions, because Troilo said the organizers will set up support groups of teachers to check in on one another periodically. She said it is important teachers are supported emotionally, and this all goes toward supporting that idea.
“The vast majority of teachers said they relied on other teachers as a support,” Troilo said. “So we are creating like a peer relationship, where they will talk monthly or every couple months to just check in on how are they doing, are we using the strategies that we learned about.”
To sign up for the free TRAIN session, which takes place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 4, visit wvu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJArcOyorjMuHNJiN0400UwW_Wdtg-GHo-d3, or call Prinzo at 304-293-8690, or email program coordinator Megan Mikesell at mesamples@mail.wvu.edu.
