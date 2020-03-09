WHITE HALL – White Hall Town Council heard a number of requests for donations of funds at its regular meeting Monday evening.
Funds became available for certain nonprofit organizations through the town’s hotel-motel tax, and representatives of groups from Woodlawn Cemetery to the Fairmont Chamber Music Society attended Monday’s Town Council meeting to request donations from that tax fund. The meeting agenda also had the council scheduled to hear
“After an incredible and successful first year, Smokin’ on a Buffalo BBQ Brawl is coming back to Mannington in 2020,” said Jerry Reel, representing Smokin’ on a Buffalo BBQ Brawl in Mannington. “With the success and growth of this event in just one year, we hope we can count on you for support. Provisions will help offset the cost of prizes, promotions, sanctioning fees... entertainment and utilities.”
Representatives from other Marion County municipalities also attended the meeting to ask for funds. The Town of Rivesville hosts Riverfest each year, which sometimes requires extra funding to be able to maintain.
“We have fireworks, basket raffles, we have two bands, food vendors, cornhole, face painting and just a number of things,” said Yvonne Liberto, mayor of the Town of Rivesville. “The fireworks alone are $8,000, they’re beautiful. I’m just hoping (White Hall) can help us again this year. We’re depending on the donations to make this possible.”
John Michael, Mayor of White Hall, said these requests will be taken into consideration by the council, which will tentatively announce the approvals for funding requests at the next meeting of the council.
“Some of these won’t fall under the hotel-motel and will fall into other grants,” Michael said. “Give us a couple of weeks to decide, see where the money is, if it’s there, and we’ll let you know at the next meeting.”
White Hall town attorney Trey Simmerman said in the meeting that hotel-motel funds could also be used for a salaried position in the town, but that job would need to fall into administration that focuses on town improvement.
“It can be used for a salary,” Simmerman said. “But we have to make sure that the job description and the job responsibilities accurately reflect duties and responsibilities which would fall within the purpose of hotel-motel tax.”
Simmerman gave a few examples of what a job description for a hotel motel-funded employee would be and said that a position funded through the tax would be a possibility for White Hall.
“For example, beautification, historic site preservation, tourism, marketing,” Simmerman said. “As long as we have a defined job position that falls within those then we should be okay.”
