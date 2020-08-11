WHITE HALL — Faced with questions from White Hall officials about the impact of the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Leisha Elliott, the organization’s director, pushed back Monday by providing information on her function.
Elliott said she had heard concerns about the contribution each Marion County municipality makes to the CVB, versus the return on that investment. She spoke at White Hall’s Town Council meeting to clear up any questions the council members had.
“I can’t discourage that more,” Elliott said of White Hall creating its own visitors bureau. “I think it’s important that we speak as one voice and not try to have a lot of different voices.”
John Michael, mayor of White Hall, said separating White Hall from the CVB had been a thought among the council members, but these thoughts never solidified into any action or plans for it.
“It’s just something we’ve tossed around,” Michael said. “We’re in an informational gathering period. I don’t even know if it will come up to a vote.”
A portion of the municipality’s hotel motel tax is given to the CVB, and even if the town withdrew from it, that money would still have to be used to promote tourism, Elliott said. She also said the loss of White Hall’s monetary contribution would be detrimental to the CVB’s funding.
“The tax that is collected isn’t paid by the residents, it’s paid by visitors,” Elliott said. “We need to give them more opportunity to want to come to this area to get those overnight stays so that it benefits us and it benefits you as well.”
Michael said the portion of money the town gives to the CVB from the hotel motel tax is around $30,000, which was a number that seemed significant to council.
“We know where the money comes from; we see the money that we’re mandated to give the CVB, it’s like, ‘Wow,’” Michael said. “When we see big numbers go out the door, it’s like, ‘Can we do better in-house than farm out.’”
Elliott also said having one visitors bureau for the whole county helps to sell Marion County as a whole, because people who visit or move to the area will likely go to locales in several different municipalities.
“We look at this not just as money to promote Marion County, but we want to promote the region,” she said. “If you are a visitor coming from very far away, you’re not just going to spend your time just in one place. Think of how you vacation; you don’t think about county lines or state lines. You’re looking, where is the cute coffee shop or where can you go for some unique food that the locals like.”
Also at the meeting, the council voted to update its town logo which, designed by Michael, Town Recorder Charlie Mason and Town Coordinator Cindy Stover, is the outline of West Virginia containing a star designating White Hall’s location. It reads, “Building Bright Futures,” underneath the picture.
Stover said the process on this redesign started when she, the mayor and members of council attended the West Virginia Municipal League meetings last year.
“We attended the Municipal League Conference last year and they talked about branding your town and that is what started the conversation of updating the logo and coming up with a slogan,” Stover said via email. “As the Town of White Hall grows, we recognized the need to follow through with what we learned at the conference. We have a fantastic facility coming to White Hall with the Middletown Commons and many other positive growth developments that prompted us to come up with a logo and slogan that complimented that.”
