FAIRMONT — Officers with multiple law enforcement departments had been on the lookout for the elusive White Paper Bandit, named so for their littering of the streets of mainly White Hall with discarded paper among other rubbish, for more than two years.
When officers located the culprit, Thomas Tucker, of Fairmont, they found him to be cooperative and truthful about the littering he had been committing, and they even believed his plight that he was going through a time of turmoil in his life.
“He displayed excellent attitude... we found Mr. Tucker to be totally truthful,” said Randall Kocsis, a natural resources police officer with the Division of Natural Resources. “The third thing is cooperation, and the fourth is he accepted responsibility.”
On Tuesday, Tucker faced a hearing in the Magistrate Court where he plead guilty to one count of open dumping, two counts of littering from a motor vehicle, three counts of littering less than 100 pounds. He was sentenced to one year’s probation with a total of 500 hours of community service.
In the hearing, Tucker said he was going through a difficult time which caused him to act out, but he started looking for mental help after he was found out by police.
“I feel bad for what I did,” Tucker said. “I reached out for help, which I am going through a doctor right now, and I’m trying to reach out to a support group, but because of COVID-19, everything is on hold right now.
“I’m just having a hard time.”
According to Kocsis, officers of the DNR, the West Virginia State Police, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the White Hall Police aided in the apprehension of Tucker. In the hearing, Kocsis said he was happy Tucker owned up to his wrongdoings with the officers. He is also happy he will go from littering to cleaning up through community service.
“This particular case is one of the most egregious,” Kocsis said. “It was a high-profile case where we couldn’t find out who was doing the littering of primarily white pieces of paper.”
