WVU Bluegrass Band releases new single “Rhopalocera”

A native of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, songwriter and instrumentalist Emily Lehr’s introspective lyrics explore the emotional complexity of life as a young adult in these trying contemporary times. Influenced by such songwriters as Jon Foreman, Sara Bareilles, Matt Thiessen, and Hazel Dickens, Lehr crafts hooky melodies that she delivers with the emotional intensity of a mountain ballad. Currently a music therapy major at West Virginia University, she is a classically trained violinist and the lead singer of the WVU Bluegrass Band.