WVU Bluegrass Band releases new single “Rhopalocera”

MORGANTOWN – The WVU Bluegrass Band released their new single “Rhopalocera” Friday on all global streaming platforms. This is the first release of a new album to be released this fall.
The title Rhopalocera is Latin for “butterflies.”
“I started researching the monarch butterfly to hopefully get inspired, and that’s where ‘Rhopalocera’ comes from. The verses are about how life changes constantly, and that’s always been hard for me to wrap my head around. But having good people around me has always been what keeps me grounded; that’s where the chorus comes in. This song is about the inconsistency of life and how having a friend to sit with through the hard times can make everything seem more manageable,” said Shepherdstown native Emily Lehr, songwriter and WVU Music Therapy major.
The song is part of a new recording from the WVU Bluegrass Ensemble under the direction of Travis Stimeling, musicology professor at the Canady College of Creative Arts. The new album will include student-written original recordings and some classic bluegrass songs.
Rhopalocera was recorded on the evening of the COVID-19 University shutdown announcement. Stimeling and Professor Joshua Swiger, music industry, found Lehr’s song had a good message for the coming days ahead.
The single is released under Mon Hills Records, the WVU record label based out of the Canady College of Creative Arts under the direction of Professor Darko Velichkovski and Swiger. Mon Hills is student-run and has a team of more than 60 people.
Founded in 2014, the WVU Bluegrass and Old-Time Bands have performed in nearly half of West Virginia’s 55 counties, sharing their love of traditional Appalachian music with public school students and others. Both bands explore the rich traditions of music-making in our region while also forging new pathways within the tradition.
