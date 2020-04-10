FAIRMONT — WVU Medicine has completed its application to move in to Fairmont Regional Medical Center, and it is currently under review by the West Virginia Health Care Authority.
A spokesperson from WVU Medicine said via email that the organization’s Certificate of Need is in the 30-day period where any affected party can request a hearing on the application. Barring any requests, the application can be approved or rejected in 30 days.
“If there is no hearing request, the Health Care Authority will render its decision as to whether the project is approved or not based on the merits and standards set by the authority,” the statement says. “If there is a hearing request, we’ll obviously move into the hearing process under the CON law.”
On March 13, Gov. Jim Justice came to Fairmont with Albert Wright, CEO of WVU Medicine, where they touted plans to open a 25-bed hospital alongside the Gateway Connector adjacent to its current WVU Medicine medical office building. They also said phase two of the project would involve constructing a second building that would provide a total of 100 new hospital beds for Marion County.
At the same press conference, Justice said there would be a 30-day period in which no hospital would operate in Fairmont to allow time for the Certificate of Need process to be completed. When that process was completed, WVU Medicine would occupy the former Fairmont Regional Medical Center property on Locust Avenue, which officially closed March 19.
“There’s going to be a bridge period of transferring of Certificates of Need and transferring of records and getting everything in place,” Justice said at the March 13 press conference. “We’re going to probably have 30 days that we’re going to be non-functional. Beyond that, though, we’ll be functional at the older hospital until the new one is up and going.”
Alecto Healthcare Services, which bought FRMC in 2014 while the hospital was in bankruptcy, annoiunced Feb. 18 that it would close in 60 days and lay off 528 employees. However, Alecto did not stick to its 60-day timeframe and closed the facility on March 19 after shuttling patients to other hospitals in West Virginia.
“We’ll keep Fairmont Regional open, definitely the emergency department, as many beds are as necessary that we can staff up to move into this facility,” Wright said at the March 13 event. “I believe the hospital is going to wind down by the end of March, so we are hopeful to be up and running somewhere in the early- to mid-May time frame if all goes well.”
While Wright did not disclose a cost estimate for the new hospital, he did say construction could run anywhere from 18 to 24 months for the first phase. He also said, when the 100-bed facility was completed, WVU Medicine would have between 400-and 600 staff at the facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.