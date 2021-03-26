MORGANTOWN — Community foundations are the backbone of local charity. North central West Virginia has its own and it just turned 10.
Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginian celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Thursday. YCF prides itself in providing grants and scholarships totaling $9.5 million since its inception in 2011.
“We help individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits achieve their charitable goals,” said Patty Showers Ryan, president of YCF. “We try to make giving easy.”
“Anyone who lives and works in this region, this [foundation] is theirs,” said Billy Atkins, former board chair for YCF. “They can help us grow and do what we need to for the community.”
YCF’s main office is located in Morgantown, but their impact has been felt in Marion County.
“We really try to think regionally, but we do have specific grants and scholarships in Marion County,” said Ryan. “We actually have quite a few endowment funds that support just Marion County.”
Something YCF wants to communicate to the public is what exactly a community foundation does. Community foundations are publicly funded, nonprofits that support a specific region.
“There are over 20 community foundations in the state of W.Va. alone,” said Ryan. “Our goal is to build permanent endowment funds that can support this region forever.”
Some places have foundations that support single cities or counties, but YCF supports Harrison, Marion, Taylor, Monongalia and Preston counties.
“All our board members are representatives of those five counties,” said Martin Howe, the current board chair of YCF. “That’s been very important to YCF so we can be active in the communities.”
YCF was born from the merge of two nonprofits in 2011, the Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia and the Greater Morgantown Community Trust.
In 2011, YCF’s assets were worth $6.6 million but over the last 10 years those have grown to $18.4 million.
In 2020 YCF awarded more than $869,000 in grants and scholarships, they also granted over $150,000 to local nonprofits for COVID-19 relief, making their total for grants and scholarships in 2020 over $1 million.
“Our next 10 years have unlimited possibilities,” Howe said. “We’re positioned to continue to grow as we increase community awareness of what we do.”
These funds come from private, personal and county entity donations.
YCF accepts any gift of $5 or more. Donations can be made to any existing fund, a full list of funds can be found on the YCF website, www.ycfwv.org.
Any donations of $10,000 or more can create a new fund, where the donor is able to name it and set its restrictions and parameters.
Anyone interested in contributing to YCF can visit their website or call their office at 304-296-3433.
