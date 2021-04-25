North Marion will visit Hampshire on Tuesday.
Wheeling Central 53, North Marion 39
W — Hanlin 0 0-0 0; Reasbeck 6 5-5 19; Ferrera 0 0-2 0; Maxwell 6 4-5 16; L. Toepfer 1 0-0 2; Ratcliffe 3 5-7 11; Canestraro 2 0-0 4; Baker 0 1-2 1; Gray 0 0-0 0; Totals 18 15-21 53.
N — Williams 1 0-0 2; Miller 9 1-3 21; Tobin 3 0-0 7; Glasscock 0 0-0 0; Funkhouser 0 0-0 0; Frey 3 0-0 8; Reed 0 0-0 0; Minor 0 0-0 0; Totals 16 1-3 39.
3-Point Goals: Reasbeck 2; Tobin, Frey.
Central 13 8 11 21 — 53
N. Marion 4 10 9 16 — 39
