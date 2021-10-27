All you need is love – but not an autograph from Sir Paul McCartney.
The Beatle has gotten quite persnickety when it comes to fans seeking his signature.
But at age 79, he has earned the right to be.
In a new interview, McCartney shared that while he’s happy to have a conversation with fans, he will not participate in scribbling his John Hancock or posing for selfies.
“[It] always struck me as a bit strange,” the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter told Reader’s Digest UK for a November 2021 cover story. “‘Here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?’ Why? We both know who I am.”
McCartney has found that stopping those kinds of interactions are better in the long run.
“What you’ve usually got is a ropey photo with a poor backdrop and me looking a bit miserable,” he said. “Let’s chat, let’s exchange stories.”
The beloved Beatles musician is following suit from his former bandmate, Ringo Starr, who’s also not a fan of the fanatical practice.
In 2008, Starr warned fans to stop sending him fan mail or presenting him with objects to autograph.
“I’m warning you with peace and love. I have too much to do, so no more fan mail!” the beloved drummer said in a video message. “And no objects to be signed. Nothing! Anyway, peace and love, peace and love.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.