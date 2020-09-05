North Marion 0 6 13 13 – 32
Preston 0 0 0 0 – 0
SCORING SUMMARY
NMHS – Brody Hall 21 pass to Tariq Miller (kick no good), 6-0
NMHS – Hall 48 pass to Garrett Conaway (conversion no good), 12-0
NMHS – Hall 46 pass to Harley Sickles (Malachi Funkhouser kick), 19-0
NMHS – Hunter Kuhn 4 run (Funkhouser kick), 26-0
NMHS – Isaiah Singley 21 run (conversion no good), 32-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
NMHS – Hall 10-50; Miller 1-0; Lemley 8-25; Kuhn 11-53 TD; Sigley 3-27 TD; Hess 3-13. Totals: 36-168 2 TD; PHS – Townsend 25-80; Layton 1-1; Lewis 1-6; Gibbs 1-(-3); Thomas 5-10; #27 2-4; Loudermilk 1-8. Totals: 36-106.
PASSING
NMHS — Hall 12-17-1 237 2 TD; PHS — Thomas 3-11-3 32.
RECEIVING
NMHS – Miller 4-73; Conaway 3-60 TD; Malnick 1-27; Reed 1-5; Sickles 1-46 TD; Tobin 1-26. Totals: 12-237 2 TD; PHS – Townsend 1-7; #80 1-8; Lewis 1-17.
